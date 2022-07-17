Three different positions Lisandro Martinez could be used in at Manchester United

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are closing in on a €55 million including add-ons deal for Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. According to The Athletic, the move has been agreed, and the next step is a medical following which an announcement will be made.

Arsenal were also after Martinez, but Erik ten Hag worked with the player last season, and the Argentine was keen to reignite that relationship.

Martinez is versatile and can play in three positions, although he is predominantly a centre-back. Mentioned below are three different positions and scenarios in which Ten Hag could use his versatility. At 24, Martinez is extremely talented and is not just a quality starter but a solid depth option.

#1 Centre-back - United's first choice?

Lisandro Martinez - Centre-back

It is safe to say that none of United's centre-back options covered themselves in glory last season. Raphael Varane came in with a lot of promise but was injured for large parts of the season. Eric Bailly rarely featured, while Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire were lackluster. Ten Hag has announced that Maguire will remain captain, but none are fit for a possession-based high line defense.

This is the reason why Ten Hag has been adamant about bringing Martinez to the club. Martinez predominantly played as a left centre-back at Ajax last season. It is safe to say he will occupy a similar primary position at United, with Maguire shifting to the right-hand side.

Martinez is short for a centre-back at five feet eight inches, but he makes up for it with his leap and skill on the ball. He is a modern centre-back.

#2 Left-back - Cover or replacement for Luke Shaw?

Lisandro Martinez - Left-back

Luke Shaw has been Manchester United's first-choice left-back for the best part of a decade now. Shaw has had his fair share of injury issues during his time at United but has still shown quality in patches during his career. As a full-back, he has the pace to move forward and attack, which is required in the Ten Hag system, but his injury issues are a worry.

Martinez could provide cover for Shaw in case the player needs to be rested or is injured. He played six games for Ajax as a left-back in the Eredivisie and provided two assists. While Martinez is capable, this will very much be a card to play in case of emergencies.

At the moment, United still have Shaw and Alex Telles, and one of the two will need to move on. They have also signed Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, meaning at least one left-back is sure to leave the club.

#3 Defensive Midfielder - The interesting scenario

Lisandro Martinez - Defensive Midfielder

Martinez played 15 games for Ajax in the Eredivisie as a defensive midfielder, scoring two goals and providing one assist. The Red Devils currently don't have a specialist defensive midfielder, but they do have Fred and Scott McTominay, who are suited to a box-to-box role. Neither have impressed in a deeper role and, if anything, have been culpable for several goals that United conceded last season.

Adding Martinez as the cover in front of whoever is selected at centre-back will provide a foil for the back four and help the other midfielders thrive. It will also allow Ten Hag to play the big-name pairing of Maguire and Varane in the center of defense.

McTominay and Fred could play further forward, and players like Bruno Fernandes could thrive with better link-up play. It would be an interesting option, one that Ten Hag is likely to utilize if inconsistency persists in the midfield.

