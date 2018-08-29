3 football icons with famous sons who look set to follow in their footsteps

Cristiano Ronaldo with his son at an awards ceremony

The prospect of a child following in the footsteps of a footballing legend always brings excitement to fans around the world. These kids have the spotlight shining on them from the moment they start to make their way in the footballing world, with many expecting them to mirror the achievements and accomplishments of their predecessors.

Cristiano Ronaldo's son has just joined the Juventus Under-9 team, with the 33-year-old hoping that Cristiano Jr can establish himself as a professional footballer. Cristiano Jr has the parent required to turn a child into a superstar, especially given Ronaldo's work-rate and hunger to succeed.

The Juventus striker started off in the Portuguese island of Madeira, with little access to all the resources needed to make the grade as a footballer.

The pressure of following in the footsteps of a great footballing father can, however, prove too much of a burden for some players.

Many regard the late Johan Cruyff as one of football's most revolutionary figures, inventing tactics, methods, and skills that the world had never seen. Jordi Cruyff, on the other hand, did not reach the heights of his father and spent much of his career as a journeyman, moving around the continent for game time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as one of the world's greatest players and one of the finest ever to play the beautiful game. The Portuguese international made his name as a youngster at Sporting Lisbon but took his game to new heights at Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The 33-year-old chose a change in scenery after nine years in the Spanish capital, moving to Juventus in search of a new challenge. His son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr looks set to follow in his footsteps, with the Portuguese star's son joining the U-9 academy in search of his full potential.

A clip of young Cristiano already shows signs of emulating his father, with a small clip of him beating two other kids with some tidy skills and slotting the ball into the bottom corner. He also seems to have picked up his dad's trademark free-kick, as another video of Cristiano Jr went viral across the globe.

A small part of Ronaldo's success comes from his God-given talent and instincts which one rarely finds in a footballer. Only time well if Cristiano Ronaldo Jr can live up to the lofty standards set by his legendary father.

Family life looks to have settled for Ronaldo, with the former Real Madrid and Manchester United winger now with girlfriend Georgia Rodriguez and four children, making Cristiano Jr's upbringing easier.

All these components are needed for someone to succeed, especially for a person in the limelight from an early age.

#3 George Weah and Timothy Weah

George Weah at Timothy's unveiling for Paris Saint-Germain

George Weah was part of a group of strikers who redefined the number nine position during the 1990's. To hold your own in an era containing the likes of Marco Van Basten, Ronaldo, Romario and Roberto Baggio must have been incredibly difficult, with all four changing the game as we knew it.

Weah certainly established himself as one of the world's greatest strikers and in 1995, won the prestigious Ballon d'Or, fending off Klinsmann, Kluivert and del Piero to become the first African to win the award.

A young Thierry Henry witnessed the Liberian's power and pace first hand at Monaco, as he and the other youngsters looked up in awe of George Weah.

Weah's son Timothy looks to have inherited some his father's gifts and traits, with his pace and skill already terrorizing defenses. The 18-year-old already has two competitive goals for his father's side Paris St-Germain, with the first goal coming in a 4-0 win against Monaco in the French Super Cup.

His talents have already been recognized by the United States, as Weah earnt his first international cap against Paraguay this year.

The youngster may find opportunities hard to come by in Paris, especially given the plethora of attacking talent at Thomas Tuchel's disposal.

