Three football stadiums with the most seating capacity in La Liga

Football grounds are the home and heart of every football club and La Liga is no different. Every team like to play on their home turf, in front of their own fans and supporters. Football is an emotional sport and, both the players and the supporters share an unbreakable bond with their stadiums.

La Liga is home to some of the world-class structures where football is celebrated at the highest level. Playing in such highly crowded stadiums is an energy booster for the home team and a daunting task for the opposition at the same time.

Let's take a look at three of the stadiums with the most seating capacity in La Liga.

#3 Civitas Metropolitano - Atlético Madrid - 68,456 seats

Atletico de Madrid's home

Atlético Madrid is one of the prominent sides in La Liga and their home ground is a fortress that other clubs would love to avoid. Atleti were playing in The Vicente Calderón Stadium till 2017 and it had a seating capacity of 54,907. As the stature of the club grew, they planned on creating a new home for their fans. Thus they created Civitas Metropolitano which previously known as Wanda Metropolitano, with a much-improved seating capacity of 68,456.

Atletico started playing there in 2017 and it possesses a natural grass pitch of 105m x 68m in size. The aggressive playing style of the Atleti matched with their fans' support for their team makes Civitas Metropolitano a daring destination for other La Liga teams.

#2 Santiago Bernabéu - Real Madrid - 81,044 seats

The fortress of the Royal Whites

Real Madrid have won the most La Liga titles (35) in the competition's history. Their stadium, Santiago Bernabeu is a befitting home for Los Blancos. Situated at the heart of Madrid, this gigantic stadium can accommodate 81,044 members and is named after their legendary player and president Mr. Santiago Bernabeu.

The Santiago Bernabeu was built in 1947 and currently undergoing renovation which is expected to transform the stadium into a world-class cultural center where multiple events can be conducted. The remodeling of the stadium is expected to be finished in December 2023.

Even with the limited seating availability due to the construction works, the club has an enormous average attendance of 57,038 so far in the ongoing 2022-23 La Liga season. Santiago Bernabeu features a natural grass pitch sized 105m x 68m.

#1 Spotify Camp Nou - FC Barcelona - 99,354 seats

FC Barcelona boasts the largest football stadium in Europe

Barcelona are definitely one of the successful and reputed clubs in La Liga and Europe and they boast the largest football stadium in Europe in terms of seating capacity. The Blaugrana's home, the Spotify Camp Nou can accommodate a whopping number of 99,354 spectators. The stadium was built in 1957 and consists of a hybrid grass pitch sized 105m x 68m. The fully packed Camp Nou produces an unearthly scene and it is a once in a lifetime experience.

In the ongoing 2022-23 season itself, the average attendance of the stadium stood at an extremely high 83,205 fans. Camp Nou is set to undergo renovations at the end of this campaign and it is believed that the renovated stadium will be even more equipped with the latest facilities.

Football clubs and their players treat their home grounds as their second home. It is no coincidence that every team performs better in their home matches with their fans behind them. The home crowd in fact is the 12th player in the team.

