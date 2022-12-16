Club football will return on Boxing Day, and a week later the January transfer window will open. At every major tournament, some players catch everyone's eye, including goalkeepers. These players make major moves in the next transfer window, usually in the summer. The scramble should commence in January as teams try and nab the biggest stars.

A key component of any team's success is a strong goalkeeper, and the last month has shone a light on some impressive players. Whether teams are looking for a ball-playing keeper or someone who is a good shot-stopper and nothing more, options are available. Mentioned below are three goalkeepers to keep an eye on during the January transfer window.

#1 Yassine Bounou - Sevilla

Morocco v Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

31-year-old Yassine Bounou signed for Sevilla in 2020 from Girona. The Moroccan keeper has played an integral part in the country's run at the World Cup. Bounou's contract expires in 2025, so he still has a little more than two years left. Given that he is the first-choice keeper for Sevilla, the club would demand a hefty fee for any potential move away from Spain.

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo Yassine Bonou faced 3.78 expected goals (xG) in 4 games at the



Bonou is now the first ever African keeper to keep 3 clean sheets at a World Cup tournament. Yassine Bonou faced 3.78 expected goals (xG) in 4 games at the #FIFAWorldCup and the only goal he let in was from his own teammate.Bonou is now the first ever African keeper to keep 3 clean sheets at a World Cup tournament. #TeamMorocco 🇲🇦 Yassine Bonou faced 3.78 expected goals (xG) in 4 games at the #FIFAWorldCup and the only goal he let in was from his own teammate.Bonou is now the first ever African keeper to keep 3 clean sheets at a World Cup tournament. #TeamMorocco https://t.co/68alAQbavo

Football Espana, over the last week, have reported that clubs like Real Madrid and Aston Villa are interested in him. Real Madrid is a prestigious club for any player, but Bounou would be the second choice behind Thibaut Courtois. Aston Villa have money to spend, and Unai Emery will be interested, but they also have Emiliano Martinez on the books. One to keep an eye on for sure.

#2 Dominik Livaković - Dinamo Zagreb

Croatia v Brazil: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Dominik Livaković is only 27 years old, which for goalkeepers is a very young age considering they reach their peak form later in their careers. He currently plays for Dinamo Zagreb and has a contract until June 2024. With around 18 months left and having had some man-of-the-match performances for Croatia, January would be the perfect time for Dinamo Zagreb to cash in on the goalkeeper.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Reliable. Dominik Livakovic has made 4 Penalty shootout saves. No goalkeeper in World Cup history has made more.Reliable. Dominik Livakovic has made 4 Penalty shootout saves. No goalkeeper in World Cup history has made more.Reliable. 🔒 https://t.co/Tjqxl4yyrA

In recent weeks, one team has stood out as an interested party in Livaković, which is Bayern Munich. The German giants have lost Manuel Neuer to injury for the season and are searching for an adequate replacement. Livaković would be a good acquisition and a long-term challenger for the spot since Neuer is 36 years old. Sky Sports Germany reported that talks have begun on a move.

#3 Diogo Costa - FC Porto - Goalkeeper

Korea Republic v Portugal: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Diogo Costa was supposed to have a standout World Cup with Portugal, but the 23-year-old keeper showed his inexperience at the highest level. Costa has been brilliant for FC Porto this season, so looking at the bigger picture, there is no doubt that he is a talented keeper. His contract expires in June 2027, so FC Porto will be in no rush to sell a player whose price could rise next summer.

Last Word On Spurs @LastWordOnSpurs Chelsea have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race for keeper Diogo Costa.



Costa is with the Gestifute agency, and the Blues have a ‘very good relationship’ with Jorge Mendes making a move to Chelsea likelier at this stage.



🏻‍ [



#THFC #COYS Chelsea have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race for keeper Diogo Costa.Costa is with the Gestifute agency, and the Blues have a ‘very good relationship’ with Jorge Mendes making a move to Chelsea likelier at this stage.🏻‍ @DeanJonesSoccer via @GiveMeSport 🚨Chelsea have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race for keeper Diogo Costa.🇵🇹Costa is with the Gestifute agency, and the Blues have a ‘very good relationship’ with Jorge Mendes making a move to Chelsea likelier at this stage.👨🏻‍💻[@DeanJonesSoccer via @GiveMeSport]#THFC #COYS https://t.co/itmH32ktLL

A few teams have been linked to him, the latest being Premier League giants Manchester United, according to A Bola. David De Gea is reaching the tail end of his United career, and replacements are being scouted. Whether recent performances for Portugal have put off potential suitors, only time will tell, but Porto will hope that is the case.

