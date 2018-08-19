Why Arsenal lost against Chelsea

Rishi Kataria FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 1.51K // 19 Aug 2018, 14:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The game between Chelsea and Arsenal was undoubtedly going to be the most exciting game of this weekend.

The game fulfilled the expectations of the football fans. It was the first London derby for both the managers and the contest between the two clubs was gruelling.

Arsenal's starting fixture was the most difficult among the big 6 of the Premier League. Arsenal suffered the defeat in the first game week against Manchester City and the second against their London rivals Chelsea.

Chelsea, on the other hand, has won both of their starting fixtures in the league which will give them the required confidence in the next fixtures.

Here are the key reasons why Arsenal failed to secure a win against Chelsea:

#1 Arsenal not clinical enough

Aubameyang had a game to forget.

Arsenal performance against Chelsea was very much improved as we compare it to the one against Manchester City last weekend.

Arsenal were already two goals down in first 20 minutes of the game. Arsenal levelled the scores with both clubs at two goals after the first half.

Arsenal striker Aubamaeyang didn't perform as per the quality he possesses. Aubaymeyang missed two open goals, both in the first half. The first one came at the time just before Alvaro Morata scored the second goal for Chelsea in the 20th min and other from a close range at the stroke of halftime.

Alex Iwobi and Henrik Mkhitaryan both missed one goal each which proved costly for Arsenal at the end of the game. Iwobi and Mkhitaryan both made up their mistakes and scored the goal each with the latter even assisting one.

If it was not for their mistakes, Arsenal would have finished the first half with a 4-2 lead and probably would have gone to win the game for their fans.

#2 Arsenal and their woes in defence

Arsenal made some huge defensive errors.

Emery prefers playing from the back which is another form of tiki-taka. Arsenal players were able to implement their manager's tactics which is the best positive from the game.

Arsenal defenders were not able to backtrack when they lost the ball. The probable reason for their mistakes was that they are new to this style of play. Arsenal was playing very high line because of which the defenders were near the half-length of the pitch when both the goals were scored.

Chelsea midfielders didn't miss the opportunity when they dispossessed the ball off Arsenal and provided long through balls when defenders were off the position.

The centre-backs were not quick enough to stop the attacks when Arsenal lost possession of the ball and conceded two goals which could have been avoided.