Three midfielders to keep an eye on ahead of the January transfer window

Club football will return on Boxing Day (26 December), and a week later the January transfer window will open. At every major tournament, players catch everyone's eye, including midfielders.

These players make major moves in the next transfer window. The scramble should commence in January as teams try and nab the biggest stars.

Midfielders have been trending in recent seasons, with players like Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouaméni, and others getting big moves. There are many more that will be available on the market, and the World Cup has only helped shine a brighter light on these talents.

We look at three players who are sure to spark a transfer scramble in January.

#1 Sofyan Amrabat - Fiorentina - Central midfielder

Sofyan Amrabat - Morocco

Sofyan Amrabat, the 26-year-old central midfielder who plays for Serie A side Fiorentina, impressed at the World Cup with Morocco. Amrabat was crucial to the African team's success as they managed to reach the semi-finals, becoming the first African side to do so.

The Moroccan signed for Fiorentina in August 2020, and his contract expires in June 2024, which means there will be 18 months left on his contract in January.

A mobile player with the ability to dribble past players and beat the press, Amrabat has caught the eye of several teams. Premier League clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have been linked to the player via TEAMtalk.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 51 - Sofyan Amrabat recovered possession of the ball 51 times during the 2022 World Cup, the most of any player on record at a single edition for an African nation (1966 onwards). Hustle. 51 - Sofyan Amrabat recovered possession of the ball 51 times during the 2022 World Cup, the most of any player on record at a single edition for an African nation (1966 onwards). Hustle. https://t.co/XYJXTqrM5l

Fiorentina will know that this January will be the best chance to make a profit on a player who is in demand and could leave for free in a year's time.

#2 Enzo Fernandez - Benfica - Central midfielder

Enzo Fernandez - Argentina

Enzo Fernandez is a 21-year-old Argentinian central midfielder who plays for Benfica. He only signed for the Primeira Liga outfit from River Plate in July, and his contract runs until June 2027.

The Argentina international put in some good performances ahead of the World Cup for Benfica and replicated those performances in Qatar. An energetic, combative, and technical player, he has all the attributes that a midfielder needs.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 - Enzo Fernández led all players for touches (118), successful passes (77) and tackles (10) in the final. His 10 tackles were the most of any player in a World Cup final since Gennaro Gattuso in 2006 (15). Blessed. 1 - Enzo Fernández led all players for touches (118), successful passes (77) and tackles (10) in the final. His 10 tackles were the most of any player in a World Cup final since Gennaro Gattuso in 2006 (15). Blessed. https://t.co/lm03PdjnWM

It will take a substantial fee to pry Fernandez away from Benfica. A January transfer is not impossible but it is unlikely. Liverpool have been linked with the player but Real Madrid are also said to be interested via Football-Espana.

One possible outcome is for one of the teams to agree on a pre-agreement for the player to sign in the summer. Don't be shocked to see more teams join the fray to sign Fernandez in the winter window.

#3 Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund - Midfielder

Jude Bellingham - England

At 19, Jude Bellingham is the youngest player on this list and one that is attracting the most interest. The young Englishman had a good World Cup, and Borussia Dortmund will feel they can get a good amount of money from any potential deal.

Bellingham signed for the German club in July 2020, and his contract expires in June of 2025.

The Bundesliga outfit will want to keep the player but it is clear that while a January transfer is possible but unlikely, a move in the summer is guaranteed.

Bellingham is a smart player for someone who is still a teenager and won't be in a hurry to make a decision. Champions League football will be the minimum requirement from any bidding club, and then the offers and price tags will come into consideration.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes