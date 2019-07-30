×
Three new Premier League stars to watch out this season

harshit raghav
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
880   //    30 Jul 2019, 16:55 IST

Can Pulisic have an instant impact?
Can Pulisic have an instant impact?

In a few days, the 2019-20 season of the Premier League will begin. Manchester City will be back to defend their title and Liverpool will be hopeful of putting together another sustained title assault.

Tottenham and Manchester United have been busy on the transfer front so far and both are expected to make further signings before the window shuts.

Chelsea, on the other hand, despite their transfer ban, would still be able to welcome Christian Pulisic from Dortmund, a player they signed in January.

Unai Emery's Arsenal too are pushing for a couple of new additions before the transfer window is closed.

Although there haven't been a large number of signings this summer, there are still a few Premier League newcomers that will excite the fans. Thus, we will take a look at the three new Premier League signings to watch out for this season:

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic

Chelsea were lucky to have completed the deal for Christian Pulisic in January and can now welcome him for the upcoming season. Additionally, they also lost their star man, Eden Hazard to Real Madrid. However, in Pulisic, the Blues have a potential replacement.

The American was being chased by other European giants like Bayern Munich and Liverpool before Chelsea agreed to pay the transfer fee for the forward. The winger had lost his place in Favre's starting lineup and was willing to move to another club after a tough start to last season.

Pulisic's overall game has developed a lot since he joined Dortmund. He likes to dribble and is quite a good finisher as well.

The American played just 920 minutes of football for Dortmund last season in the Bundesliga. In 9 starts, he scored only scored four goals, which capped off a personally underwhelming season for the wide forward.

Daniel James (Manchester United)

Daniel James
Daniel James

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faced an enormous rebuilding project at Manchester United this summer. His first signing in the process was Daniel James from Swansea. The 21-year-old had an excellent season in the Championship last year.

It will be a big transition for the young winger from the Championship to the Premier League. Hence, it will be interesting to see how he copes with the step up in quality. However, his dribbling skills and raw pace should keep him in good stead for the upcoming season.

James likes to cut inside from left and get involved in the middle. He likes to play short passes and can wriggle past his opponents in the smallest of spaces.

In 41 appearances last season, he racked up six goals. He also managed seven assists and had an average rating of 7.

Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham)

Tanguy Ndombele
Tanguy Ndombele

The Lyon midfielder had been in demand this summer before Tottenham agreed to break the bank for him. Ndombele comes into the Premier League with a burgeoning reputation after having enjoyed a fabulous season in France in 2018-19.

With all his attributes, he should fit into Pochettino's system like a glove and he looks a suitable replacement for Mousa Dembele. Akin to the latter,the Frenchman too likes to dribble in the middle of the park and play defence splitting passes.

Last season, Ndombele piled up 45 appearances for Lyon. He had an average rating of 6.99 and pass success rate of 89%. The midfielder also contributed seven assists and popped up with a solitary goal in 2018-19.

