Three players Arsenal should sell in January

Mesut Ozil has not lived up to the hype at Arsenal

Arsenal football club is currently in the midst of treacherous times. The club’s future is uncertain while their results on the pitch have shown no signs of improvement. As of writing, the Gunners sit 11th in the Premier League, the same amount of points away from the top four as the relegation zone. Unai Emery’s sacking was meant to show the world he was the problem, however, it’s clear things run deeper than just the manager. Things under Freddie Ljungberg haven’t changed one bit, thus forcing the club to appoint Mikel Arteta quicker than first expected.

Upon arrival, the Spaniard will have a lot of work on his hands to clear out the deadwood from the squad. Deadwood can be in the form of players who aren’t good enough but also those who no longer pull their weight.

Here are three players Arsenal must sell in January.

#3 Sokratis

Much of Arsenal’s woes this season have come through the frailties of their porous defence. This season alone, the Gunners have conceded 27 goals in 18 games, the 13th worst record in the league. It doesn’t matter if you have a great attack like Arsenal, a weak defence will cost you every time. As of today, there are six centre-backs at Arsenal football club, many would say that none of them is of the right standard. Sokratis falls in that category.

The Greek international was brought in last summer to solve the frailties at the back, instead he’s only compounded the problem. The 31-year-old has looked erratic, error-prone, void of confidence and utterly clueless at times. Whatever combination of defenders the club puts up at the moment, it has no effect on the defensive solidity of the team.

