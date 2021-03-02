3 Roberto Firmino replacements at Liverpool

Roberto Firmino is a pivotal figure in Jurgen Klopp's system at Liverpool and the Brazilian has played a vital role in the Reds' success in the last few years.

Firmino has played 201 Premier League games for Liverpool since joining the Merseysiders in 2015, scoring 63 goals in the process. He helped the club win the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2019, along with a Premier League title last season.

Firmino won the PFA Player of the Month accolade in January 2016 and was also part of the UEFA Champions League Squad for the 2017-18 season.

However, the former Hoffenheim man is now nearing his 30s and perhaps with his form having dipped slightly in recent months, the Merseysiders must consider replacing their number nine in the future.

Right on that note, here's a list of three players who could replace Roberto Firmino at Liverpool.

#3 Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala will be a perfect fit at Liverpool

Juventus' Paulo Dybala is one of the best attackers of his generation and could be a perfect fit under Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool at Anfield.

The 27-year-old is blessed with electrifying pace and superb dribbling skills, giving him the ability to beat defenders with ease. He also has an eye to pick a killer pass, while also being composed in front of goal.

Dybala is an accomplished set-piece taker as well and has scored numerous goals from dead-ball situations during his career.

The Argentine international has played 172 league games for the Turin-based club so far, scoring 70 goals. He helped the Old Lady win five consecutive Serie A titles, along with three Coppa Italia and three Supercoppa Italiana trophies.

The Argentine won the Serie A Most Valuable Player accolade last season and has also been included in the Serie A Team of the Year on three different occasions.

Dybala's current contract with the Old Lady is set to expire in 2022 and they might look to cash in for him during the summer as opposed to letting him leave on a free transfer next year.