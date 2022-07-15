Three players Leicester City are interested in this summer

Leicester City are the only Premier League team yet to make a signing this summer transfer window. Other clubs are completing deals, but what have The Foxes been up to?

The team finished eighth last season and failed to qualify for Europe. It was a lackluster season from Leicester, and Brendan Rodgers often cut a frustrating figure on the touchline.

With the club yet to make any signings, frustration must be growing within the camp. But there is hope. The club is linked to a few exciting players but has to compete with other clubs for them. Below are three players linked with The Foxes and how likely they are to sign for the club.

#1 - Ibrahim Sangare - Leicester's midfield recruit?

Ibrahim Sangare - Midfielder PSV Eindhoven

Ibrahim Sangare is a 24-year-old Ivorian defensive midfielder who plays for PSV Eindhoven. He signed for the club from French club Toulouse in 2020 and has three years left on his contract. Sangare has attracted interest from several top clubs in Europe and was seen by many as a cheaper alternative to Aurelien Tchouaméni.

Football Transfers @Transferzone00 Ibrahim Sangaré has a release clause of €37M in his contract. PSV are hoping the defensive midfielder will remain with them.



Sangare has the physicality to dominate the midfield but is also talented with the ball and has an eye for goal. According to The Sun, Sangare is willing to extend with PSV if an offer does not come in. Sangare's natural next step is a move to a team like Leicester in a bigger league. Only time will tell whether the club will make a move for the player.

#2 - Charles De Ketelaere - Exciting striker

Charles De Ketelaere - Striker - Club Brugge

Charles De Ketelaere is a 21-year-old Belgian striker who plays for Club Brugge. De Ketelaere came through Brugge's youth academy and made 33 appearances for the club last season, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists. The player can play in various positions and often drifts wide to the flanks or drops deep into midfield.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ACMilan



He has attracted interest from AC Milan, but Leicester are also competing for his signature, according to the Leicester Mercury. With Jamie Vardy now in his final years, the club would do well to invest in a player like De Ketelaere. The club have Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho, but the Belgian's versatility would be a good fit for the squad.

#3 - Levi Colwill - Talented young centre-back

Levi Colwill (Right) - Centre-back - Chelsea

Levi Colwill had a stellar season on loan at Huddersfield Town from Chelsea last season. The 19-year-old has a contract until 2025, so Chelsea are not inclined to sell him. The Blues see Colwill playing an important role in their defense, but the young centre-back may look to leave, either on loan or permanently, if he wants to play regularly.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



There is a clear pathway for Colwill, but Leicester are hoping he decides to follow in the footsteps of Marc Guehi as opposed to Trevoh Chalobah.

The Guardian reported Leicester's interest in Colwill in late June, but Thomas Tuchel is adamant he wants to assess the centre-back in pre-season. The club will have to wait, but time may be running out for the Foxes.

