Three players who can solve Real Madrid's goalscoring crisis

Rohit
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
944   //    31 Oct 2018, 22:22 IST

Lopetegui was sacked after Real's loss against Barcelona
Lopetegui was sacked after Real's loss against Barcelona

Real Madrid replaced Zinedine Zidane with Julen Lopetegui at the start of this season and nothing has gone in Los Blancos' favor. They are currently sitting at 9th position in La Liga with four wins, three losses and three draws which is not expected from a team like Real Madrid who had won three Champions League consecutively in past three years.

In the last 10 matches Real Madrid have played, they have won three, lost five and drawn two matches-scoring 10 goals and conceding 14. In the last La Liga match played against Barcelona at Camp Nou, Real were completely outplayed by their arch-rivals which led to the sacking of Julen Lopetegui.

This La Liga season, Real Madrid has scored only 14 goals in 10 matches which is a dismal record considering their rich goal-scoring history. After the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid players have struggled to find the back of the net more often than not. They have lost to teams like Levante, Alaves, Sevilla and CSKA Moscow after having a lot of possession.

The main reason for Real Madrid not scoring is because of a lack of goal scoring options. They've got Benzema, Bale, Mariano, and Asensio as their options but everyone has had a dry spell of goals this season. Benzema particularly is having a bad season, he failed to hit the target for consecutively 5 matches.

The only way Real Madrid can hope to finish at top four this season of La Liga is by buying a top-class player who can score goals regularly. Now let's have a look at the players who are capable of turning the tables around for the Real Madrid with their goal-scoring abilities:

#3 Mauro Icardi

Icardi has been consistently scoring goals for Inter Milan.
Icardi has been consistently scoring goals for Inter Milan.

Icardi has been on the radar of Real Madrid's followers for quite a long time now. He has always been linked to the Real Madrid following his terrific stint in Serie A with Inter Milan. Playing for Inter, he has scored 106 goals in 167 matches in five seasons so far. In the last four seasons, Icardi has scored 25 goals in three seasons. Icardi has been in prolific form this season having scored 8 goals in 11 matches.

With the kind of form he is in, Icardi will be able to cross the 25 goal mark with ease. Real Madrid, in order to win a trophy this season should sign someone like Icardi in the coming January transfer window.

1 / 3 NEXT
Rohit
CONTRIBUTOR
