Three players who could leave Arsenal if they fail to qualify for the Champions League

Mathaeus Abuwa FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 16 Nov 2019, 23:26 IST

Will Arsenal qualify for the Champions League this season?

Arsenal are in the midst of a crisis. Current Arsenal manager Unai Emery has coached the team into the ground, leading them to the club’s worst league start since 1982. The sole reason the Spaniard was hired was to get Arsenal back into the Champions League, last season he failed and this season he looks set to do even worse. Currently, the Gunners sit eight points off the top 4 places, nine points behind Leicester City.

It’s imperative that the Gunners get Champions League football this season. Financially, they cannot afford to continue to lose millions of pounds in revenue for another season. On top of that, without UCL football it’ll become harder to attract players whilst simultaneously becoming more difficult to retain the current top players.

Here are 3 players who could leave Arsenal if they fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.

#3 Lucas Torreira

Arsenal FC v Aston Villa - Premier League

Throughout last summer, the saga of Lucas Torreira dragged out. It was reported that the Arsenal midfielder was unhappy at the Emirates, seeking a move to AC Milan instead. We’re unsure of whether this eagerness to move was due to being unsettled in England or unhappiness at playing for Arsenal. Regardless, the rumours were out there, and they were strong. Fast forward to November 2019, another major Italian club is interested in the 23-year-old.

Napoli is lining up a move for the midfielder who has been played out of position all season long. Carlo Ancelotti’s men can offer Torreira Champions League football, something Unai Emery’s current regime cannot. And with the way things are going, it’s unlikely Arsenal will be playing in the UCL anytime soon.

Unai Emery is staring down the barrel.

