Top 6 contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot

Mathaeus Abuwa FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14 Nov 2019, 02:51 IST SHARE

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang scored 22 goals last season

For every striker to ever play in England, the Premier League Golden Boot is the pinnacle of individual achievements available. As it’s a great honour to be classified as the top scorer in the world’s most-watched league. It’s an opportunity to put your name alongside the greats of world football.

No man has won the PL golden boot more than Thierry Henry (4), followed by Alan Shearer who has won it 3 times. As a club, Arsenal has produced the most number of golden boot winners at 6, joint with Liverpool. This season’s PL golden boot winner could quite easily come from either of those two clubs. This season may be one of the toughest and tightest golden boot races in the league's history. All of the top six clubs have prolific strikers that their teams are heavily relying on for points and goals.

Here are the top six contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot.

#6 Tammy Abraham

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Perhaps the surprise package of the season, Tammy Abraham has taken the Premier League by storm so far. After spending what seemed like an eternity on loan, the 22-year-old has come into the first team set up and started scoring goals for fun. Frank Lampard has placed all his faith in the youngster with Chelsea currently on a year-long transfer ban. As things stand today, the young forward has scored 10 league goals in 12 appearances, averaging a goal every 90 minutes.

Frank Lampard has been rewarded for the trust he’s shown in the youngster, despite everyone telling him at the start of the season to play the more experienced Michi Batshuayi or Olivier Giroud. Questions will emerge about whether the 22-year-old can maintain this form, but the way Chelsea are currently playing suggests he’ll have a lot of chances to prey on throughout the season.

1 / 6 NEXT