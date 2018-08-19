Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Three players who will not benefit from Sarri's system

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.72K   //    19 Aug 2018, 14:31 IST

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Sarri barking orders from the touchline

Maurizio Sarri entered Stamford Bridge as the new head coach of Chelsea following the departure of the volatile Antonio Conte. A lot has and will change at West London, from the approach designated by the manager to the club's philosophy and much more.

From a coach of the caliber of Conte, who asked for defensive discipline, more work from his wing-backs and a different structure from his players, the Blues shifted to a completely new system under Sarri.

The former Napoli boss is a completely different manager from Conte in many ways. Neither does he believe in playing three center-backs, nor does he enjoy the transfer window. The 3-4-3 formation played by Chelsea for nearly two years underwent an instant reshuffling when Sarri took charge.

They now play with a 4-3-3, with full-backs and not wing-backs, two center-backs and not three of them, three midfielders and not two of them. Apart from the shape and structure of this side, the style of play with the inclusion of Jorginho and two centre-halves differs too.

A lot of players have been chopped and changed to complete the Sarri'ball' concept. While the likes of David Luiz and Ross Barkley have gone straight into the starting line-up, some others who were regular starters under the previous Chelsea boss haven't played a part so far this season.

Here are three players who will not thrive under Maurizio Sarri:

#3 Andreas Christensen

Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Christensen hasn't yet played a minute in the PL

Andreas Christensen was one of the rare players who transitioned from the youth setup to the first-team as Conte preferred him over Luiz and club captain Gary Cahill. After a successful loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach, he was brought back instead of being sold permanently.

With Sarri fairly impressed by David Luiz, who has exceptional ball-playing abilities and energy on the pitch, it looks as though the Danish defender, who made 40 appearances in total last term, will have to wait to prove his worth to the new manager.

He only featured in one outing in pre-season, in the goalless draw versus Lyon. Since the start of the league, the 22-year-old has only made the bench on both occasions for the Blues - against Huddersfield and Arsenal.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Victor Moses Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at penalty-kick and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
5 Chelsea players who disappointed the most during...
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who impressed the most during pre-season
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could light up the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 Reasons why the ‘Three at the...
RELATED STORY
Five Chelsea players set to benefit from Sarri’s style of...
RELATED STORY
5 players Chelsea should not sell this summer
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who should thrive under Maurizio Sarri
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Chelsea will not lift the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 4 Chelsea players aiming for a...
RELATED STORY
Five players who could leave Chelsea this summer
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us