Three players who will not benefit from Sarri's system

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10.72K // 19 Aug 2018, 14:31 IST

Sarri barking orders from the touchline

Maurizio Sarri entered Stamford Bridge as the new head coach of Chelsea following the departure of the volatile Antonio Conte. A lot has and will change at West London, from the approach designated by the manager to the club's philosophy and much more.

From a coach of the caliber of Conte, who asked for defensive discipline, more work from his wing-backs and a different structure from his players, the Blues shifted to a completely new system under Sarri.

The former Napoli boss is a completely different manager from Conte in many ways. Neither does he believe in playing three center-backs, nor does he enjoy the transfer window. The 3-4-3 formation played by Chelsea for nearly two years underwent an instant reshuffling when Sarri took charge.

They now play with a 4-3-3, with full-backs and not wing-backs, two center-backs and not three of them, three midfielders and not two of them. Apart from the shape and structure of this side, the style of play with the inclusion of Jorginho and two centre-halves differs too.

A lot of players have been chopped and changed to complete the Sarri'ball' concept. While the likes of David Luiz and Ross Barkley have gone straight into the starting line-up, some others who were regular starters under the previous Chelsea boss haven't played a part so far this season.

Here are three players who will not thrive under Maurizio Sarri:

#3 Andreas Christensen

Christensen hasn't yet played a minute in the PL

Andreas Christensen was one of the rare players who transitioned from the youth setup to the first-team as Conte preferred him over Luiz and club captain Gary Cahill. After a successful loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach, he was brought back instead of being sold permanently.

With Sarri fairly impressed by David Luiz, who has exceptional ball-playing abilities and energy on the pitch, it looks as though the Danish defender, who made 40 appearances in total last term, will have to wait to prove his worth to the new manager.

He only featured in one outing in pre-season, in the goalless draw versus Lyon. Since the start of the league, the 22-year-old has only made the bench on both occasions for the Blues - against Huddersfield and Arsenal.

