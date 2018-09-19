3 positives for Liverpool following their 3-2 win against PSG

Roberto Firmino celebrating his last minute winner

The curtain raiser for the 2018/19 Champions League lived up to all of the hype as the Reds fended off the Parisians in a five-goal thriller to secure all three points. The Reds opened the scoring on the half-hour mark when Daniel Sturridge peeled off Marquinhos to head home a cross from left-back Andrew Robertson, with his counterpart on the opposite side Trent Alexander Arnold also involved in the build-up to the goal.

Six minutes after Liverpool's opener came a chance to put clear daylight between themselves and PSG, as Georginio Wijnaldum earnt a penalty after some clumsy defending from former Bayern Munich left-back Juan Bernat. The increasingly likeable and respected James Milner doubled the Reds' advantage over their French opponents, despite Alphonse Areola diving the right way. PSG, however, found a route back into the game five minutes from the end of the first half as Thomas Meunier struck a fierce shot into Alisson's bottom left corner to give the Parisian's a lifeline.

The Merseyside club was good value for their lead and spurned several opportunities to go further ahead; something which proved costly as Kylian Mbappe equalised for the Ligue 1 outfit seven minutes from time after a wayward pass from Mohammed Salah. The Anfield faithful, however, roared on and the team kept pressing with substitute Roberto Firmino scoring a winner in the dying moments of the game to give Liverpool a 3-2 victory.

#3 Liverpool would have drawn this sort of game last season

Daniel Sturridge celebrating in trademark fashion

With only a couple of minutes left to go before the final whistle, Liverpool looked to have been heading for a repeat of last season's 2-2 draw against Sevilla, where they failed to take their chances and ultimately let the 2-1 lead slip from their grasp. The Merseysiders had 24 shots compared to Sevilla's seven, with the Spaniard outfit only managing two shots on target during the entire game.

This game followed a near identical pattern with Liverpool amassing 17 shots, compared to the 9 totalled up by Thomas Tuchel's men, with the home side also dominant on the possession front. The Reds showed more grit and steel this time around, refusing to back down despite squandering a comfortable two-goal advantage as Jurgen Klopp's side took the initiative in the closing stages to try and wrestle back the three points.

The substitution of Daniel Sturridge for Brazilian international Roberto Firmino was logical, with both strikers adding their name to the scoresheet in Liverpool's victory. Jurgen Klopp now has a prolific goalscorer in Firmino and a worthy alternative in Daniel Sturridge, with Roberto Firmino, finally looking like a real goal scorer and Sturridge back to full health.

75 million pounds signing Virgil van Dijk also played an important role in the winning goal as he calmly slotted the ball through to the former Hoffenheim man. Van Dijk couples rugged solidity with a steady composure in possession as he picked out Firmino with real ease; an option Liverpool did not have in the match against Sevilla last year.

