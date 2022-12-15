Three potential destinations for Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha has been a key player for Crystal Palace since returning to the club from Manchester United in the summer transfer window of 2015. He has played 443 games (in all competitions) for the Eagles on either side of his spell with Manchester United, registering 89 goals and 75 assists.

The Ivory Coast international has won Crystal Palace's 'Player of the Season' award thrice and was also named Premier League 'Player of the Month' in April of 2018.

Zaha's current contract at Selhurst Park will expire at the end of the season. Talks over a new deal have stalled in recent weeks and he is expected to leave Crystal Palace on a free transfer at the end of the current season.

On that note, here's a list of three potential destinations for the Ivory Coast international.

#1 Arsenal

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is looking to add a winger to his squad to give his attack a different dimension. Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhailo Mudryk has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent weeks.

However, Shakhtar are asking for a transfer fee of close to €100 million to sell their prized asset. Arteta could be reluctant to spend that sort of sum to sign a player who has played just 77 games in his club career so far.

Arsenal could look to sign Zaha on a Bosman deal if they fail in their pursuit of Mudryk.

The Ivory Coast international has played over 290 games in the Premier League so far, which will help him adjust easily at the Emirates Stadium. His directness and ability to beat opposition defenders with ease will also give the Gunners' attack a different dimension.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Zaha and it wouldn't be a surprise if we see turn up for the Gunners next season.

#2 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are another Premier League club who have shown interest in signing Zaha in recent months. Spurs boss Antonio Conte is reportedly a huge admirer of the Ivory Coast international and is keen to add him to his roster.

Zaha will add pace and flair to Spurs' forward line, while his arrival will also reduce the goalscoring burden on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. The Ivory Coast international is an adept penalty taker as he has scored seven goals from the spot in his career so far.

However, Spurs need to act fast in order to bring him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

#3 Chelsea

Chelsea have struggled offensively so far this season, scoring just 17 goals in 14 Premier League games. Manager Graham Potter is reportedly monitoring Wilfried Zaha's situation in order to bolster the Blues' forward line next summer.

The Ivory Coast international is a versatile forward who is capable of playing anywhere across the forward line. His key strengths are his dribbling and finishing skills, along with his ability to provide the essential final ball.

The forward has played 13 Premier League games this season, registering six goals and two assists. As per WhoScored, he has registered 2.7 shots, 1.2 key passes and 1.9 dribbles per 90 in the English top division.

Signing Zaha on a free transfer could prove to be an excellent piece of business for the Blues.

