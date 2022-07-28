Three Premier League teams to keep an eye on during the 2022-2023 season

The new Premier League season starts in eight days, with teams playing their final pre-season friendlies before it all begins. Different clubs have set their eyes on different targets as they set out to play 38 games over a grueling 10-month period. The World Cup will take place mid-season in late November going into December, and that will be a unique experience for everyone.

Many will be focusing on the bigger teams in the Premier League, but this article will look at the three teams that have gone under the radar. These teams have quietly done some great business during the transfer window and are looking to punch above their weight over the next year. Goals can change based on what happens during the season, but as of now, these are the teams to keep an eye on.

#1 Nottingham Forest - Premier League renaissance

Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final

Nottingham Forest are back in the big leagues for the first time this century. Forest won the Champions League twice between 1978-1980, making them one of the most successful teams in the league. They had to fight tooth and nail to make it back to the big leagues and are planning to stay in the top flight for the upcoming season.

They have an exciting manager in Steve Cooper and have done some great business over the summer. They have spent £73.58 million and brought in 11 players to get themselves ready for the new season. Jesse Lingard, Moussa Niakhaté, Dean Henderson, and Taiwo Awoniyi are just some of the players they have brought in.

Nottingham Forest's primary goal will be to not get relegated. Too many a time do teams get promoted but go right back down to the Championship the next season. Norwich City and Fulham are common examples.

Buying so many players can also be a negative but Forest have realized they lack experience and quality and they have looked to fix that in the market. It could be a very interesting season for Cooper and co.

#2 Leeds United - Looking to bounce back

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United - Premier League

Leeds United escaped the clutches of relegation during the final weeks of the 2021-2022 season. The club have bought some talented players under the guidance of Jesse Marsch this summer and are looking to bounce back next season. Replacements were necessary after losing Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips over the last month, with six new players coming in.

Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, and Rasmus Kristensen are all players purchased from Red Bull teams. Marsch managed within the Red Bull group before his move to Leeds, and he has used his connections to bring in some talented players to England. Luis Sinisterra is also an exciting attacking addition from Feyenoord.

Leeds did well in their debut season under Marcelo Bielsa, but his philosophy was not sustainable during Leeds's injury crisis last season. The signings have potential and add quality to a talented squad. It is now up to Marsch to harness that talent and recreate what he has done at previous clubs. Fans will hope that Leeds are not fighting relegation once again next season.

Newcastle United - The next big club?

Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League

Newcastle United are already one of the most historic clubs in the Premier League, but under Mike Ashley's ownership, they had fallen into the doldrums. With the Saudi Arabian takeover coming into effect earlier this year, heavy investment in January allowed the club to steer itself clear of relegation. The Magpies are now looking to fight for European places next summer.

Newcastle United FC @NUFC All nine goals from today's 11v11 training sessions with Burnley at the Cidade do Futebol in Portugal.



Previous clubs that have found new money have struggled to balance the heavy cash influx with sustained success. Newcastle are taking a more systematic and thoughtful approach. The club has not splashed the cash, but Eddie Howe has brought in some talented players. Nick Pope, Matt Targett, and Sven Botman have signed for the club as the defense continues to strengthen.

Newcastle will probably look to buy a few offensive players before the window closes, but Eddie Howe usually puts defense first. Regardless of what happens over the next few weeks of the transfer window, Newcastle United will aim to break into the European places next season. It is a natural next step for a club aiming to challenge at the top of the table.

