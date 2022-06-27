Three Premier League teams that have started the transfer window in an underwhelming fashion

The Premier League transfer window opened on June 10 and will shut on September 1. Teams have plenty of time to sign their targets. However, it would be a better decision not to leave work until late as the Premier League season starts on August 6.

With pre-season for most teams set to start next week, clubs are busy trying to get transfers completed as soon as they can. The next fortnight should see action get hotter in Europe with regards to transfers.

While some clubs have moved quickly, others are struggling to find their feet so far. Here, we will take a look at three Premier League teams who have made a slow start to the summer transfer window.

#1 Everton

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

Everton were on the brink of relegation in the Premier League last season. They escaped the drop in the second last Premier League gameweek under the tenure of former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

The players, fans and the manager all came together at Goodison Park to create a tight atmosphere which allowed Everton to pick up vital points. With the transfer window now open, the club have a lot of work on their hands.

Football Transfers @Transferzone00 Everton have factored in the prospect of ONE significant sale to balance the books for the current financial year. The bulk of Everton’s incomings for this window will have to be done after June 30. #EFC



(via @TheAthleticUK)

Everton have spent a lot of money over the last few seasons but have done so unsuccessfully. Most of their signings have not clicked. Morevoer, their dealings with sanctioned Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov further affected their finances.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri might be looking to sell players this window before getting new faces on board (he was even reportedly considering selling the club at one point). Richarlison has been tipped with a big-money exit from Goodison Park with several Premier League clubs interested in the Brazilian.

As for Everton, they need strengthening in midfield among other areas. One potential swap deal they can consider is trying to get Harry Winks from Tottenham in exchange for Richarlison.

Chelsea players like Billy Gilmour, Tino Anjorin and Armando Broja can also be good options for Lampard at Everton. Lampard can use his old contacts at the Bridge to get some deals over the line. James Tarkowski on a potential free transfer is another possible move that might benefit the Toffees.

#2 Manchester United

AFC Ajax - Training Session

Manchester United brought on board Erik ten Hag as the new manager. He is expect to herald the club into a new era after five trophyless years at Old Trafford.

Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic will no longer be United players come July. The departures are being seen as an overhaul but it has made United fans anxious for new faces at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have been linked with Barca midfielder Frenkie De Jong for several weeks now. Barcelona are reportedly open to selling him to stabilize their finances but De Jong has reiterated that he wishes to stay at the Catalan club.

A fee is yet to be agreed after which will come negotiating personal terms to convince the player to join the Red Devils. it is taking a rather long time with the summer market moving fast.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



#MUFC

Ajax players Jurrien Timber and Antony have also been repeatedly linked with United. However, no rumors have gathered momentum so far. United could be struggling to convince players without Champions League football. Moreover, the overall transition phase at the club presents a less than stable picture at Old Trafford.

United might end up singing De Jong but the time and effort spent on the player could see them miss out on other top targets. With pre-season set to start over the next few days, Ten Hag will have to work fast to prepare a competitive team come August 6 (Premier League opening day).

#3 Chelsea

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea began their transfer window behind mot other clubs. This was the case due to a change in ownership at the Bridge. Todd Boehly and his consortium officially became the new owners of the club at the end of May.

The first few weeks were spent in sorting out internal and other external matters for the Blues. Having cleared the house at the board members level, Chelsea have just only started moving in for players.

Boehly has taken over as Chairman and interim Sporting Director at the club. The potential loan departure of Romelu Lukaku will weaken the squad depth at the Bridge and Boehly will have to work fast to bring in new faces.

Players like Raheem Sterling, Ousmane Dembele, Joules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt have been linked with Chelsea but nothing concrete has emerged so far.

The Blues have a shortage of centre-backs with Antonio Rudiger joining Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen set to leave the club at the end of this month.

Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta have also been linked with exits, meaning Chelsea need to majorly restructure their defence. Chelsea leave for their pre-season for the United States of America on July 9. It means that Boehly and his team need to move fast to bring in new faces for Thomas Tuchel.

