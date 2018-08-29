3 Reasons why Alisson is the solution to Liverpool's Goalkeeping woes

Liverpool had their best chance of winning Champions League last season after a long wait of 13 years, but they were unsuccessful in beating Real Madrid in the final of Champions League 2017-2018, which helped Real Madrid win three consecutive Champions League, becoming the first club to do so in the Champions League era.

Real Madrid broke the deadlock when Liverpool's goalkeeper Loris Karius' threw the ball to Benzema's legs, which was the worst mistake ever by a goalkeeper in Champions League Final.

Karius' made another blunder which led to Real Madrid's third goal the third goal, when he completely mishandled the ball from a long-range shot by Gareth Bale. Thus ending Liverpool's dream of winning the Champions League.

Such type of mistakes in the grandest stage of club competition is unacceptable. If it was not for Karius' errors, the game could have gone in a different direction.

Alisson had more saves per game (3.27) in 2017/18 Champions league as compared to Karius (1.73) which is a huge difference. Alisson had more successful passes (15.45) as compared to Karis (11.09) in 2017/2018 Champions League.

Alisson's number of saves and his quickness were the reason AS Roma were successful in the Champions League despite facing heavyweights like Chelsea and Athletico Madrid in the group stages. Roma even beat Champions League favorites Barcelona in quarterfinals of last term's Champions League with a significant amount of help from Alisson.

Due to howlers produced by Karius in Champions League final, it was necessary for Liverpool to sign a goalkeeper with high qualities. Liverpool signed Alisson Becker at a record transfer fee of €65 million from AS Roma.

Alisson could be one of the best goalkeeper signings of the the next decade. Alisson Becker was the reason Roma was successful in reaching the semi-finals of Champions League 2018 for the first time in the Champions League era.

Here are three key qualities of Alisson which can help Liverpool win the Premier League after a long wait of 28 years.

#1 Physically up to the mark for the Premier League

Alisson was influential throughout the World Cup for Brazil

Alisson can undoubtedly be a legend at Anfield because of his physique; it will be tough for opponents to get past through Alisson. His physique will be very influential during the knockout stages in European competition.

Since Liverpool have a goalkeeper of such a young age and quality of the highest level, Liverpool will be a force to be reckoned with. Standing 6ft 4inches tall, he has the type of physicality required for Premier League which is more competitive as compared to other leagues of the world.

Former Roma coach Rogerio Maia, the goalkeeping coach of Alisson said that his mind, as well as physical qualities, have helped him reach the top of the profession.

