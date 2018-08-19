Three reasons why Atletico Madrid can win the 2018/19 LaLiga title

Atletico Madrid after their Super Cup victory

Atletico Madrid's victory in the UEFA Super Cup gave the fans and players a taste of silverware ahead of the new Spanish League campaign. The 2013/2014 LaLiga champions outclassed and outfought Real Madrid, as Los Rojiblancos scored twice in extra time to earn a 4-2 victory over their city rivals.

This win is of added significance, given the pain Real Madrid have inflicted on Atletico in recent finals. The 2018/2019 campaign could well be the one where Atleti leap ahead of their cross-town rivals, as they look to improve on last season's runners-up finish behind FC Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid has a team which combines discipline, experience and creativity, along with a manager who is peerless when it comes to motivating and marshalling his side. Stalwarts such as Diego Godin, Juanfran and Filipe Luis provide the backbone needed to navigate a team through the challenges and obstacles provided by a league campaign. The attacking flair and the firepower of Diego Costa, Antoine Griezmann and Thomas Lemar should provide the goals and assists needed to send Atleti close to the summit of LaLiga.

Five of Atletico's starting eleven against Los Blancos on Wednesday helped guide Atletico to the 2013/2014 LaLiga title; their first league victory since 1996. Ten out of the eleven who started that day also contributed to last season's Europa League victory, proving that Atleti certainly know their way around silverware.

Attack wins games but defence wins titles

Jan Oblak celebrating with Diego Godin

Diego Simeone's defence is one of the most combative and well-organised units in all of Europe. Jan Oblak, Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez help contain the opponent's offensive threat, while Juanfran and Filipe Luis provide the energy required to support any Atletico attack.

In last season's Europa League, Atletico went into their semi-final against Arsenal brimming with confidence. However, after only ten minutes on the clock, the Spanish side went down to ten men, after Sime Vrsaljko picked up two careless yellow cards. The Gunners then piled on the pressure during the first period, as Simeone's side tried to keep the score at 0-0. Alexandre Lacazette's goal 17 minutes into the second half was nothing other than inevitable, as the Gunners put themselves ahead and in control of the tie.

The resilience of the entire backline and Diego Simeone's sharp tactical expertise ensured the Spanish side stayed in the match. With just eight minutes of normal time to go, Antonie Griezmann found an all-important equaliser, showing the more clinical and potent side of Atletico. This seemingly one-sided match ended 1-1, as Simeone's eleven dispatched their English opponents in the following leg to progress to the final. The Spanish side went on to win the Europa League in emphatic fashion, as they swept aside French outfit Marseille to win their third trophy in five seasons.

In the 2013/14 LaLiga Team of the season, four out of the five defensive positions contained players from Madrid's title-winning squad, with Thibaut Courtois, Diego Godin, Juanfran and Filipe Luis all making the grade. It is little wonder that Godin was the subject of a deadline day transfer to Manchester United, as part of Jose Mourinho's desperate pursuit for a centre-half. Atletico also demanded a world-record fee for their star goalkeeper Jan Oblak; hardly surprising given his status as one of the world's best goalkeepers.

