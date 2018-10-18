×
Three Reasons why Barca should look to buy Rashford instead of Pogba

Linto Lingson
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
164   //    18 Oct 2018, 23:20 IST

Manchester United midfielder Pogba could be pondering about a move to Camp Nou
Manchester United midfielder Pogba could be pondering about a move to Camp Nou

The winter transfer window is still a few months away, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill to churn out stories. With the unrest between player and manager in Manchester United, speculation has been rife about Pogba moving to Barcelona. But here are 3 reasons why the Blaugrana should go for Pogba's team-mate Marcus Rashford instead:


1. No place for Pogba

FC Barcelona v Girona FC - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Girona FC - La Liga

Pogba is one of the world's best midfielders. He has been Manchester United's best player this season, and it was his performance that sealed the Red Devil's comeback win against Newcastle United. He also helped France lift the World Cup in Russia. He would be a welcome addition to any midfield in the world. So Barca should go for him, right?

Perhaps not.

The simple reason being that he might not have a place in this Barca side. The Blaugrana has already reinforced their squad this season with Arthur and Vidal. Plus they have Rafinha, Denis Suarez, and Carles Alena. All these players are not even in the starting line up.

While one could argue that he could be a replacement for Busquets, Pogba is a completely different type of player. While he is strong and can play defensive, he loves going forward and is at his best when he does that. In Man Utd and before that in Juventus, he always played with a second central midfielder alongside him. In Barca, he will have to play deep and that too alone, if he plans to replace Busquets. Surely he might not fancy that.

Therefore he simply does not have a place in Barca at the moment, at least with the system Ernesto Valverde is currently playing.


2. The money

Barcelona broke the bank to bring Coutinho and Dembele to Camp Nou
Barcelona broke the bank to bring Coutinho and Dembele to Camp Nou

Manchester United bought Paul Pogba for over 100 million dollars. The board must have known then that Pogba would leave someday, but they wouldn't have thought expected it to be this soon. While many critics have pointed out that the Red Devils did overpay for the Frenchman, part of the reason why his asking price was so high was because of his marketability. Pogba is still marketable, and Man Utd will not sell him for cheap.

Barcelona may not have the money for the transfer or the wage structure to accommodate a player like Pogba. While they did break the bank to bring in Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho last season, that was partly funded by the sale of Neymar. Barca can only afford Pogba if they sell one of the two above mentioned players. But Barca doesn't have to do that, because they do not need a midfielder.



Linto Lingson
CONTRIBUTOR
A lifelong fan of football, especially of FC Barcelona and Spain. Considers Lionel Messi as the best in the world for his God-given talent, but praises Cristiano Ronaldo for his hard work in trying to match the Little Magician.
