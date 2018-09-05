Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Reasons Why Top Clubs Are So Keen To Sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Aditya Joshi
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
783   //    05 Sep 2018, 18:13 IST

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Though the transfer window has slammed shut across a host of European leagues, some of the biggest and costliest names still happen to be in the spotlight. Lazio's headstrong midfield cameo, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is certainly one of those upmarket names. The Spanish born Serbian has been a subject of interest of the summer transfer window as the 23-year-old illuminated his charisma with some eye-catching exceptional showings for the Italian outfit in the recent years.

A shade under 6 ft 4in, Milinkovic-Savic has a heavy magnetic force which has attracted a host of European elites. Reportedly, Liverpool, Manchester United, Juventus, AC Milan, Paris Saint-German and Real Madrid were keen to avail Sergej Milinkovic Savic's services. But, to acquire his signature, the interested clubs needed to break their bank as the Serbian international is valued at €90 million by TransferMarkt and his value looks like will continuously increase.

The midfielder boasts a very exceptional skill-set and those rare attribute makes him an 'ideal buy' for any team.

Here are some reasons why Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has become one of the hottest property of the transfer market and why the big clubs are desperate to hire his high-priced services.

#3 The unusual attribute of performing a perfect 'two-pronged' role

The 'two-pronged' role means Milinkovic-Savic has a superior ability to play comfortably in both the offensive and defensive phase. Some of the Serie A players -- Radja Nainggolan or Hamsik -- are said to have this attribute but indeed in perspective, the Serbian is even more complete and better.

Regarding the defensive phase, Milinkovic-Savic's attitude is very proactive and his contributions in the overall defence are truly eye-catching. His statistics of 2 tackles and 0.8 interceptions per game outlines his extraordinary defensive potential. If we consider him as a defensive or holding midfielder, it would be a big error. It's true that many times Savic piled his trade as a deep-lying midfield man, but his favourite position remains as a box-to-box midfielder with a smart attacking mindset.

When it comes to his contributions in the attack, the Serbian has really good statistics. The 23-year-old contributes 2 shots and makes 1.5 key passes per game. During the previous term, according to Squaka, Milinkovic-Savic created 45 chances which is considerably higher amount than Paul Pogba.

In this way, Milinkovic Savic casts a perfect combination of defense and attack and probably this is one of the main reason why he makes a wish list of biggest European clubs.

Aditya Joshi
CONTRIBUTOR
A 'Footballoholic' guy | Liverbird in my heart | Loves to write, read and watch football |
