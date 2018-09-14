Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Three reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo would score his first Juventus goal this weekend

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
959   //    14 Sep 2018, 09:15 IST

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A
Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A

After the international break which was observed to enable national teams to engage in various friendlies and competitive fixtures, all attention would turn back to the European club scene, as domestic action resumes across the continent.

The primary focus would be on the biggest leagues in Europe, with the Italian Serie A getting more than its fair share of attention, not least because of the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 33-year-old Champions League record goalscorer completed a shock transfer to Juventus during the last transfer window, after nine immensely successful years at the Bernabeu with Real Madrid, and with him went a massive set of feverishly dedicated supporters, who would be watching his every move at the Old Lady.

His start to life in Serie A with the defending champions hasn't gone according to plan, as after three matches, Ronaldo is yet to get his first competitive goal for Juventus.

That is a relatively strange scenario for Ronaldo, as he is used to banging goals aplenty, cumulatively being the record goalscorer for Portugal, Real Madrid, and the Champions League.

However, Ronaldo's propensity for goalscoring means it is only a matter of when and not if he would get his debut goal for Juventus, and with Serie A action returning this weekend, we might witness Ronaldo opening his goals chart for Juventus.

Here are three reasons why Ronaldo might score his first Serie A goal this weekend.

#3 The international break afforded him an opportunity to rest

Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A
Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal's captain and talisman, and his presence on the pitch always lifts his teammates on the international scene to higher performance levels, with his extraterrestrial abilities helping Portugal to relative success in the last decade.

Ronaldo's work ethic and dedication to the cause is well documented, and his ultra-competitive nature means that he rarely misses any match, which is an incredible feat, considering that he is 33, and has maintained an average of over 50 matches a season for the best part of the last 15 years.

However, despite his best efforts at maintaining his fitness, he is still very much human, subject to reduction in body performance like the rest of us, and this fact has seen Ronaldo's game time managed in recent years, with Zinedine Zidane rotating him for key moments over the last two seasons at Real Madrid.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos also opted not to include him in the squads for the friendly and Nations League clashes with Croatia and Italy, respectively.

While his teammates were representing their country with distinction, Ronaldo was cooling his heels in a much-deserved break, taking to social media site Instagram to share a picture of him chilling at the beach.

After his exertions in helping Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League for the third consecutive season, and inspiring Portugal to the round of 16 at the World Cup, the break would help rejuvenate Ronaldo, and this could see him score the first of undoubtedly many goals for Juventus this weekend.

Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Sassuolo Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
Serie A 2018-19
