World Cup 2018: 3 Reasons Why Mauro Icardi Wasn't Selected For Argentina

Argentina have a number of players in attack but will they miss Icardi in Russia?

Khushnood_Qadir ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22 May 2018, 21:10 IST

Icardi has been left behind as Argentina look to capture their third World Cup

Argentina have just released their squad list for the world cup and as is the case with big powerhouses, it's controversial. Jorge Sampaoli, Argentina's coach has decided to take just two out-and-out strikers to Russia - Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) and Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus).

The team this term is quite uninspiring as a whole. The defence does not look solid while the midfield appears to be short of ideas. Thus if the Albiceleste want to repeat their heroics from 2014, their attackers have to punch above their weights.

For a team whose hopes of doing well in the World Cup rests on its goal-getters, leaving Mauro Icardi behind might not look good in the hindsight. However, not all are convinced that dropping Icardi is a bad decision.

We take a look at three reasons why dropping Icardi is a good decision.

#1 Lack of game time with the national team

Icardi has rarely played for the national team

Due to the reasons mentioned earlier, he has not been a part of Sampaoli's setup for a long time. He has played just four matches for the Argentine national team, playing just three times in the World Cup qualifying campaign- scoring a grand total of zero goals.

A lack of an understanding with his current teammates was quite apparent in the games he played. Every team has a set system in place. Players are selected according to their adaptability to the system and are further moulded in the system.

Similarly, Argentina, too, have a set game plan (or do they?). It is by large a defensive system designed to mask the team's deficiencies in defence and in the middle of the park with limited attacking impetus.

The personnel selected in attack for the World Cup in Russia have been a part of this team for a long time now - at least since the start of the qualifiers. They are there because they can give the coach what he wants.

These players know each other's game inside out. Thus, to accommodate a relatively new player in the system at such crucial juncture is a massive risk. While it could have had a high return, the risk was not worth taking.