Three reasons why Eden Hazard will be perfect for Real Madrid

Player of the month.

With five goals in the English Premier League in September, Eden Hazard was named the " Player of the month ". But Chelsea fans and people all over the world were more interested in Hazard's dream of playing for a 'Spanish Club' in the future. When he was recently asked about his ambitions to win the Ballon d'Or and become the best, he agreed that he needs to play for a Spanish Club and the reason why he wants to go to Spain.

Eden Hazard's red-hot form this year makes him one of the best players in the world. He has always maintained his dream of playing for Real Madrid and left hints numerous times since this summer. Although he ruled out a move in the winter transfer window, let's quickly evaluate the three vital reasons why Eden Hazard seems perfect for Real Madrid.

#1 Eden Hazard is the most ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid are in a bit of slump since Cristiano Ronaldo left.

Eden Hazard is ripping apart opposing defences at will every week and looks unstoppable at times. He already proved his credentials when his brilliance pushed Belgium into a third-place finish in the World Cup and he is the most influential player for Chelsea this season. He has already proved himself in the toughest of situations, against the toughest opponents.

Unlike Chelsea who are unbeaten this season, Real Madrid are in a bit of slump. For the first time in 21st Century, they failed to score in over 400 minutes and failed to win their last four consecutive matches. Real Madrid attacking line up includes the likes of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema but they have failed to deliver at the moment.

Although it would be improbable to replace someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard seems to be the wisest choice. Marco Asensio is miles behind Eden Hazard and Vinicius Jr. is too young to cement his place on the left flank. Considering how things stand, Eden Hazard would be the only possible choice for the Los Blancos.

