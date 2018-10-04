3 reasons why Liverpool have failed to win their last 3 games

Liverpool's front three's form is a big area of concern for Jurgen Klopp.

After starting a season with seven consecutive wins in the Premier League and Champions League, Liverpool struggled in the last three games and failed to win any of those.

The Reds were knocked out by Chelsea in the EFL cup third round and were also held to a draw by the Blues in the Premier League. Arguably their worst performance of the season came against Napoli in the Champions League where the Reds failed to hit the target even once.

Liverpool will face Manchester City in their next Premier League fixture and they need to get back to their best if they want to get something out of the game against the defending champions.

The sudden drop in the Reds form is frustrating for the fans and here are three reasons why Liverpool failed to win any of their last three games.

#3 Tiredness

Liverpool looked tired in their last three games.

The Merseysiders started the season strong and full of energy by winning all of their opening seven matches in all competitions. The Reds are one of the only three unbeaten teams in the Premier League this season alongside Manchester City and Chelsea.

However, a brutal run of fixtures against real top quality opponents really soaked up the Reds' energy which is vastly affecting their performances. They played two games with Chelsea, and one each with Paris St. Germain, Napoli, Southampton, and Tottenham, all in less than 20 days which proved way too much for Jurgen Klopp's side to handle.

Things are getting more difficult for the Reds as they will be hosting the defending champions, Manchester City for a Premier League fixture this weekend before going into an international break.

