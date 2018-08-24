3 reasons why Manchester City might come unstuck against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Soham Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 217 // 24 Aug 2018, 06:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

We have reached matchday three of the Premier League season and Manchester City looks as exhilarating and ruthless as ever. The clinical manner in which they dispatched Arsenal and the thrashing of Huddersfield sent an ominous message to the rest of the Premier League.

The Manchester club, however, could find themselves in a spot of bother against Wolverhampton Wanderers - last year's Championship winners.

Wolves could prove a difficult test for City and part of that is down to the newly-promoted club's transfer business. The Wolverhampton club has bought players who address the slight problems they might have had going into the Premier League.

The club's record in the Championship speaks for itself, as they scored 82 goals and conceded only 39 goals, boasting the best offensive and defensive records last year.

Their opening game against Everton showed moments of real promise and areas of genuine concern. Wolves seemed to create opening and chances at will, as midfielders Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho began to boss the midfield.

The disappointment will certainly lie in the fact they failed to take advantage of Phil Jagielka's red card in the 40th minute.

#3 Wolves have players of real individual quality

Ruben Neves celebrating his goal against Derby

At around Christmas time, many started to discuss the possibility of Manchester City going unbeaten, matching the feat of The Invincibles back in 2004. However, on the 14th of January Man City's unbeaten run came to the end, as they fell victim to Jurgen Klopp's high-pressing Liverpool and lost 4-3.

Each one of Liverpool's goals involved moments of individual brilliance and proved how difficult it is to beat Manchester City. Oxlade Chamberlain got the ball rolling for Liverpool, as he dropped the shoulder and unleashed a fierce strike into the bottom corner.

Roberto Firmino's goal reminded many of the great Robbie Fowler and his goal against Manchester United back in 1995, which looked almost identical. The third goal from Sadio Mane, however, was considered the best of the lot, as he unleashed an unbelievable effort into Ederson's top-left corner.

Ruben Neves scored a brilliant free-kick last week against Everton and Pickford. The Portuguese midfielder scored an even more outrageous goal against Derby last season, volleying the ball into the top corner from 35 yards out. Wolves will need this sort of magic if they are to get anything out of Saturday's game.

Manchester United's victory came as a result of individual brilliance and the need to deny Manchester City the chance of winning the title in front of their arch-rivals. United was two-nil down at the interval but a beautiful team goal and some great link-up play between Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez put United back on level terms. Chris Smalling eventually completed the comeback with a powerful header.

Wolves scored a brilliant team goal of their own against Everton two weeks ago, that mirrored the goal scored by Alexis Sanchez. Ruben Neves picked up the ball from deep and floated in a precise delivery to Raul Jimenez, who finished expertly.

Ruben Neves' goal vs Derby:

Roberto Firmino and Robbie Fowler goal comparison :

1 / 3 NEXT