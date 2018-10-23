×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Three reasons why Manchester United vs Juventus is a must-watch game

Sayan Chatterjee
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
371   //    23 Oct 2018, 22:23 IST

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H
Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

The UEFA Champions League is still in its group stages but this is the tie one cannot miss. Manchester United face Juventus at their home, Old Trafford, after beating Young Boys convincingly in their first Champions League match before a draw with Valencia.

On the other hand, a much stronger and high flying Juventus will certainly relish the challenge of taking on United on their own turf. They have won both their previous Champions League matches and are on top of the group with six points.

"It is always a very important event to play against Manchester United," former Czech Republic midfielder Pavel Nedved, a former Juventus player and now a club vice-chairman, told BBC Sport. "This is going to be a fantastic match."

There is not a shred of doubt regarding how big the tie is, as both Manchester United and Juventus are two of football's biggest names. Let us quickly evaluate the reasons why football fans all over the world will keep an eye as United host Juventus on Tuesday night.

#3 Juventus and their quest for European glory

Juventus have not won the Champions League for 22 years
Juventus have not won the Champions League for 22 years

The last time Juventus won the UEFA Champions League was 22 years ago. They have appeared in the final two times in the last five years and lost both times, against Barcelona and Real Madrid.

But they hope, and have a strong belief that it will be different this time. They have strengthened their squad with the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus from Real Madrid last summer. This transfer also increased their financial muscle, but don't let the move hide the fact that Juventus are superb on all fronts. Their defence remains one of the best in Europe and looks almost impenetrable at times.

They have won seven consecutive league titles in Italy but European domination remains elusive. It is evident with their transfer activities that they are hungrier than ever in their quest for the Champions League.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Leisure Reading
Sayan Chatterjee
CONTRIBUTOR
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Juventus in the...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Ronaldo is not a threat to Manchester United
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Manchester United vs Juventus -...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Ronaldo will score his first Champions...
RELATED STORY
3 strategies Manchester United need to adopt against...
RELATED STORY
6 players who have played for both Juventus and...
RELATED STORY
6 Famous footballers who have played for both Manchester...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Manchester United v...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Juventus: Match preview, prediction,...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Paulo Dybala might miss UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
58' YOU VAL
1 - 1
 Young Boys vs Valencia
57' AEK BAY
0 - 0
 AEK Athens vs Bayern München
Tomorrow HOF OLY 12:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
Tomorrow SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
Tomorrow ROM CSK 12:30 AM Roma vs CSKA Moskva
Tomorrow REA VIK 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
Tomorrow MAN JUV 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Juventus
Tomorrow AJA BEN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Benfica
Tomorrow CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
Tomorrow PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
25 Oct BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
25 Oct BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
25 Oct PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
25 Oct LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
25 Oct LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
25 Oct GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us