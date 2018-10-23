Three reasons why Manchester United vs Juventus is a must-watch game

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

The UEFA Champions League is still in its group stages but this is the tie one cannot miss. Manchester United face Juventus at their home, Old Trafford, after beating Young Boys convincingly in their first Champions League match before a draw with Valencia.

On the other hand, a much stronger and high flying Juventus will certainly relish the challenge of taking on United on their own turf. They have won both their previous Champions League matches and are on top of the group with six points.

"It is always a very important event to play against Manchester United," former Czech Republic midfielder Pavel Nedved, a former Juventus player and now a club vice-chairman, told BBC Sport. "This is going to be a fantastic match."

There is not a shred of doubt regarding how big the tie is, as both Manchester United and Juventus are two of football's biggest names. Let us quickly evaluate the reasons why football fans all over the world will keep an eye as United host Juventus on Tuesday night.

#3 Juventus and their quest for European glory

Juventus have not won the Champions League for 22 years

The last time Juventus won the UEFA Champions League was 22 years ago. They have appeared in the final two times in the last five years and lost both times, against Barcelona and Real Madrid.

But they hope, and have a strong belief that it will be different this time. They have strengthened their squad with the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus from Real Madrid last summer. This transfer also increased their financial muscle, but don't let the move hide the fact that Juventus are superb on all fronts. Their defence remains one of the best in Europe and looks almost impenetrable at times.

They have won seven consecutive league titles in Italy but European domination remains elusive. It is evident with their transfer activities that they are hungrier than ever in their quest for the Champions League.

