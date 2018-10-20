Three reasons why Manchester United could shock Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Mourinho faces off with Sarri at Saturday lunchtime

The biggest clash in Europe this weekend takes place in London, as Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

The fixture promises fireworks, as both clubs are among the biggest in the world, and despite their contrasting fortunes thus far this season, will each seek to get maximum points from the match for both bragging rights and to consolidate on their positions in the league table.

Chelsea’s explosive start to the season, which sees them unbeaten after eight matches, sitting joint-top of the table having picked up 20 points from a possible 24, sees them installed as heavy favorites, more so due to Manchester United’s lethargic performances thus far.

The Red Devils began this season with their worst start to a Premier League campaign, losing three of their opening seven matches, before a stirring 3-2 comeback victory over Newcastle having been 2-0 down at the break last time out, saw them move up to 8th place on the log.

The Red Devils however still find themselves some way off the top teams, and are in a state of turmoil amidst rumors of player wrangling and uncertainty over their manager’s future.

Due to all these destabilizing factors, very few people will give The Red Devils any chance heading into Saturday’s clash. However, United on their day can hold their own against any team in the land, and will fancy their chances of pulling off a shock victory against Chelsea. Here are three factors which could see them defeat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

#3 Their illustrious pedigree

Manchester United is one of the biggest teams in the world

Manchester United are by far the biggest club in England, possessing an illustrious history which ranks high up there with the best in the world.

They are one of the most successful clubs in all of Europe, possessing feverish fans running into their hundreds of millions across the world which makes the team one of the most instantly recognizable and followed brands on the planet.

Putting on the United crest is one of the highest honors as player could have in his career, as all the history and legendary players attached to the club puts it a step higher than others when it comes to pedigree.

Despite the shenanigans associated with the club, some of the biggest players in the world still represent Manchester United, and these are players who can hold their own anywhere in the world with the best of the best.

The pedigree of putting the United crest above personal shortcomings came to the fore when the club rallied from two goals down to defeat city rivals Manchester City 3-2 at the Etihad last season, when they knew defeat in that match would have handed the title to them in the most embarrassing fashion.

Manchester United may be in crisis while Chelsea are high flying at the moment, but the history and calibre of players at Old Trafford could see the Red Devils rally to pull off an unexpected victory against Chelsea.

