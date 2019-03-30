×
3 reasons why Sterling has replaced Kane as England's talisman

Nidhun Thankachan
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
52   //    30 Mar 2019, 19:53 IST

Sterling has been in electric form both for Manchester City and England
Sterling has been in electric form both for Manchester City and England

Ever since he made his debut for the England senior team in 2015, Harry Kane was crowned as the heir to Rooney as the talisman of English football by media and fans alike. But Raheem Sterling's explosive form in recent times for club and country is putting that title to the test. The Manchester City winger has improved by leaps and bound under Pep Guardiola's tutelage and fans are finally getting to see him play at his true potential this season.

Sterling has been in terrific form in the English Premier League for the Cityzens, scoring an incredible 15 goals and providing 9 assists in the EPL, sitting at 3rd position both in the top scorer's list as well as the top assist providers rankings!. He is currently the favorite to finish the season as the EPL Player of the Year, ahead of Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

He was in sensational form during last week's opening European qualifiers in Group B for England, scoring a sensational hat-trick in the Three Lions' 5-0 home demolition of Czech Republic. It was his sensational run into the box, nutmegging a defender and then being bundled down by two Czech centre-backs, that won the penalty scored by Kane. Sterling was the main man again in the next game, scoring a goal and assisting twice in England's 1-5 win over Montenegro in Podgorica.

With these two man-of-the-match performances, Sterling has well and truly announced itself as England's new talisman, ahead of poster boy Harry Kane. He also set a great example for youngsters when he refused to be fazed by the constant monkey calling and racial abuse from the Montenegro fans in Podgorica. Instead, the mercurial winger struck a superb goal and celebrated by cupping his ears to the shellshocked crowd of onlooking fans. In this article, we look at 3 reasons why this came to be.



Nidhun Thankachan
CONTRIBUTOR
Football tactics and stats afficionado from Kerala, India's Dortmund
