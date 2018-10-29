3 Reasons why this El Clasico wasn't as 'classic' as previous ones

Barcelona vs Real Madrid has been a fierce rivalry since ages

El Clasico - an age-old rivalry of two of world football's highbrow powerhouses, Real Madrid and Barcelona, with a primary objective of keeping an upper hand over the other when La Liga and European football is concerned.

This fixture's charisma has been illuminated by some of the biggest and upmarket names in the Football history and it continued into the modern generation with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andres Iniesta and so on and so forth.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid have been known for the tensed atmosphere, edgy plays, fights, immense competitiveness and of course for the beauties produced by the star players. This year's Clasico at Camp Nou, to some extent, failed to produce and replicate its originality.

Barcelona came out as a fully deserved and worthy winners as they slew Julen Lopetgui's struggling Real Madrid by five goals to one. The Catalans produced some magnificent showings but the Los Blancos fell far behind.

Yesterday's El Classico, perhaps, wasn't classical like the past El Classicos

Here, we derive three reasons why there wasn't a glimpse of originality and its grades.

#3 Barcelona was a dominant force from the start against

toothless Real Madrid

Suarez and Coutinho scored against Real Madrid last night

Barcelona was pumped from the moment when the ball was kicked and their continued dominance in the first stages of the game resulted in Philippe Coutinho's 11th-minute goal in his first El Classico. The atmosphere at glorious Camp Nou further became exquisite when Suarez doubled their lead from the 12 yards.

Real Madrid looked lifeless in the first 45 minutes and didn't at all produced their customary urge against Barcelona and produced a passive approach throughout the game.

The Los Blancos looked threatened and shaken from Barcelona's utter dominance and it ultimately affected their decisiveness in the final third as Benzema hurriedly skied a good cross from Gareth Bale over the bar.

Of course, Luis Suarez's stunning hattrick performance further applied a dagger to Los Blancos' heart and it became a one-sided game to some extent.

