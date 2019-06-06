3 things Frank Lampard offers to Chelsea that Maurizio Sarri doesn't

Frank Lampard is tipped to be the next Chelsea manager amid Sarri to Juventus rumours.

Maurizio Sarri’s tenure as Chelsea manager is reportedly coming to and end soon after just a year at the helm, with a move to Juventus expected to be announced in the coming days.

Juventus have seen the former Napoli manager as the prime candidate to succeed Massimiliano Allegri and are reportedly negotiating to buy out Sarri’s contract at Chelsea.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Sarri said: “For us Italians, the lure of going home is strong. You feel that something is missing. It was a heavy year. I began to feel the weight of distant friends, my elderly parents who I rarely see.”

The manager's seat at Chelsea is set to be vacant once again. Club legend Frank Lampard is the leading candidate to fill the role after guiding Derby County to the Championship playoff final in his first season in charge.

Harry Redknapp, Lampard's uncle and a former Premier League manager, summed up what is waiting for Lampard if he decides to take the job.

“It’s a big job at Chelsea next year with the transfer embargo and [potentially] losing Eden Hazard, I mean, my God, how do you replace him? He’s a special player. No one can fill those boots. He’s in the top five players in the world. They can’t replace him.”

Indeed, it wouldn’t be an easy job for the next Chelsea manager. But what does Lampard bring to the table that makes him a suitable candidate as the next Chelsea boss?

Previews - UEFA Europa League Final

Relationship with the fans

Throughout the season, the Chelsea fan base has been split into those who support Sarri and those who are against the 60-year-old.

During a comeback win in a Premier League game against Cardiff City at the end of March, Sarri had to endure abuse from some 3,000 traveling fans chanting “We want Sarri out” and other choruses berating the tactician's 'Sarriball' approach.

Although the Europa League trophy has redeemed the relationship with the fans up to an extet, there is still a large section of fans who are eager to see Sarri step down from his role.

As a club legend, Lampard would surely receive a better reception from the fans.

Chelsea have had nine players turning managers before including Roberto Di Matteo and Tommy Docherty and having a club legend as the 10th player-turned-manager for Chelsea couldn't hurt. Even at Derby, Lampard worked his way for Derby fans to treat him as one of their own until he is now adored by Derby fans despite the loss in Championship playoff final.

