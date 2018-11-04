LaLiga 2018-19: 3 Ways Real Madrid can improve their form

Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid finally registered a victory when they beat Real Valladolid in the LaLiga after five games. They lost four out of five games against Sevilla, Alaves, Leganes and Barcelona and their one draw came against Atletico Madrid. They are currently 6th in the LaLiga and still eight points behind league leaders, Barcelona.

Despite a rare positive result, it will be too soon to say that they are back. It was another lackluster outing by the Los Blancos as the visitors were unlucky as they hit the post two times after they were beaten by an own goal and a penalty. The win was hardly convincing as Real Valladolid were excellent with their defensive organization and Madrid forwards were anything but superior.

Real Madrid need changes and they need those changes fast as the season is slipping away and trophies look beyond their reach. Although Real Madrid board sacked Julen Lopetegui and appointed Santiago Solari, they still need to make huge amends to achieve anything positive this season.

Let's take a quick look at the three changes which are must if Real Madrid want to improve their fate.

#1 More responsibility from the senior players

Senior players are yet to step up

Probably the biggest difference between Barcelona and Real Madrid is that the senior players are stepping up in times of need in the case of Barca. Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and the rest of the Barcelona players played with more hunger and commitment in the absence of their talisman, Leo Messi in these last few games.

But that's not been the case for the Los Blancos. Their main talisman and greatest goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo left in the summer to join Juventus. But the senior players in the Real Madrid dressing room are yet to step up in his absence, barring Marcelo. They have hardly shown the character and spirit associated with Real Madrid.

The likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale are yet to show the drive and courage one needs to show to feature in that all white kit of Real Madrid. Luka Modric had a great year till the start of the new season. He won the Golden Ball in the World Cup and also, the FIFA 'Best player' on the process. And it's no exaggeration to say that he is far from his best.

It is also a fact that these Real Madrid stars are world class. They proved it in these last few seasons as the feat of the winning the UEFA Champions League thrice will be remembered till eternity. But it is also normal that people expect the current starlets to take the mantle from Cristiano and take more responsibility on the pitch.

