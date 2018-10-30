3 ways Ronaldo's departure has benefited Real Madrid

Ronaldo is now a Juventus player

Real Madrid is in deep-rooted crisis at the moment, making its worst start to a league campaign ever, struggling for form in front of goal, and has parted ways with its coach barely four months into his tenure.

The club finds itself on 10th spot in LaLiga, has a goal difference of zero, suffered shock defeats to Alavez and Levante in the league and just got absolutely pummeled by eternal rivals Barcelona in a 5-1 drubbing at Camp Nou.

A lot of this has been put down to the departure of Ronaldo, and rightly so as the Portuguese had an extremely overwhelming influence on Real Madrid’s fortune in his nine-year stay at the Bernabeu, and it was expected that the club would suffer as a result of his departure.

Goals are proving hard to come by for Real Madrid, which was almost impossible to think of with Ronaldo around as the 33-year-old scored them by the bucketful, and fans only need look over in Turin at the Serie A where he has already banged in seven goals to have a feel of what they are missing.

However, despite all the negatives associated with the departure of Ronaldo from a Real Madrid perspective, there are still some positives to take. Here, we present three ways in which Ronaldo’s departure has benefitted Real Madrid.

#3 It has helped expose the team’s weaknesses

Real Madrid's weaknesses are now glaring

Real Madrid are three times defending UEFA Champions League champions, hence it is easy to believe that they are the best team in Europe, because how else could they have achieved such an unprecedented feat right? Wrong.

Most of the weaknesses of the squad being highlighted as though they are nouveau have always been present – the porosity of the defence, the ageing of the team’s core, the lack of squad depth and imbalance of the team among others, but Ronaldo’s presence helped paper over the cracks and made it seem like all was well with the team.

This was evident in LaLiga last season where the club finished a massive 15 points behind Barcelona and fell off the pace in the league as early as November when the team struggled in Ronaldo’s absence due to his suspension for shoving the referee in the Spanish Super Cup clash with Barcelona.

They were also not overly spectacular in the Champions League despite their triumph and had a lot of factors which played out into their favour (taking nothing away from their brilliance) en-route their victory over Liverpool in the final.

Now with Ronaldo gone, all of these weaknesses have been brought to the fore in ways which would not have been possible had the club’s record goalscorer been present, and as a result, adequate steps would be taken to address these shortcomings.

