Tianjin Jinmen Tiger vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The Chinese Super League continues on Monday as Tianjin Jinmen Tiger plays host to Beijing Guoan at the Tianjin Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Wuhan FC last time out, while the visitors were held to an uneventful goalless draw by Hebei.

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger ended their four-game losing streak on Friday courtesy of a 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Wuhan FC.

Jean Evrard Kouassi continued his fine goalscoring form as he broke the deadlock for Wuhan in the 15th minute, but Dun Ba leveled the scores in the 48th minute.

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger have managed just one win in their most recent 13 outings across all competitions, picking up four draws and losing on eight occasions.

With six points from their 11 league games, Yu Genwei’s men are currently rooted to the bottom of the Chinese Super League table.

Meanwhile, Beijing Guoan were denied a third consecutive victory on Friday as they played out a goalless draw away to Hebei.

Prior to that, the Imperial Guards claimed a 1-0 win away to Dalian Pro before beating Wuhan FC 1-0 on home turf.

With 18 points from 11 games, Slaven Bilic’s side are currently eighth in the league table, four points adrift of the AFC Champions League qualification spot.

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger vs Beijing Guoan Head-To-Head

Beijing Guoan have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 10 wins from their last 18 encounters.

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger have picked up three wins, while five games have ended in draws.

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Form Guide: L-L-L-L-D

Beijing Guoan Form Guide: L-D-W-W-D

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger vs Beijing Guoan Team News

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger

Barring any late fitness issues, Tianjin Jinmen Tiger have a full-strength squad with no suspension concerns heading into the game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Beijing Guoan

Slaven Bilic will be unable to call on the services of Jonathan Viera and John Hou Saeter, who have both been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Jonathan Viera, John Hou Saeter

Suspended: None

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Predicted XI (4-3-2): Jingqi Fang; Jia’nan Wang, Yangyang Jin, Songyi Li, Tamás Kádár, Li Haoran; Piao Taoyu, Jiarun Gao, Tong Zhou; Magno Cruz, Dun Ba

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Sen Hou; Dabao Yu, Yang Yu, Fan Yang; Lei Li, Tianyi Gao, Zhongguo Chi, Jiang Tao; Xizhe Zhang; Yuning Zhang, Cédric Bakambu

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

Beijing Guoan head into the game on an impressive eight-game unbeaten run against Tianjin Jinmen Tiger, picking up six wins and two draws.

We predict they will maintain this fine form and claim all three points as they take on a struggling Tianjin Jinmen Tiger side.

Prediction: Tianjin Jinmen Tiger 0-2 Beijing Guoan

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Football on Facebook? Follow us for the latest updates

Edited by Peter P