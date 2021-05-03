Tianjin Jinmen Tiger vs Hebei FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020-21

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger are set to play Hebei FC at the Jiangyin Stadium on Wednesday for their latest Chinese Super League fixture.

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Chen Yang's Changchun Yatai on Thursday at the Suzhou Sports Center. Changchun Yatai boasted the lion's share of possession and had more shots on target, but were unable to find the net.

Hebei FC, on the other hand, beat Jose Gonzalez's Dalian Pro 1-0 last Wednesday at the Kunshan Sports Centre Stadium. A second-half penalty from Brazilian striker Marcao ensured victory for Kim Jong-boo's Hebei FC.

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger vs Hebei FC Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Hebei FC hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost two and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Chinese Super League, with Hebei FC beating Tianjin Jinmen Tiger 1-0. A late second-half goal from former Gyeongnam FC striker Marcao sealed the deal for Hebei FC.

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger form guide in the Chinese Super League: D-L

Hebei FC form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-D

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger vs Hebei FC Team News

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger manager Yu Genwei will be unable to call upon the services of former Porto and Vitoria de Guimaraes winger Francisco Soares.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Francisco Soares

Due to travel restrictions, 14 players currently living in Brazil will miss the first 5 rounds of the 2021 CSL(2/2): Ivo, Fernando Karanga(Henan Songshan Longmen) Tiquinho Soares(Tianjin Jinmen Tigers) Jailson (Dalian Pro) Léo Baptistão, Rafael Silva(Wuhan FC) pic.twitter.com/Jr3QNT1vs5 — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 3, 2021

Hebei FC

Meanwhile, Hebei FC have no known injury issues and manager Kim Jong-boo is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger vs Hebei FC Predicted XI

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Predicted XI (5-4-1): Teng Shangkun, Qian Yumiao, Li Songyi, Tamas Kadar, Song Yue, Su Yuanjie, Ba Dun, Gao Jiarun, Cong Zhen, Zhou Tong, Jules Iloki

Hebei FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Chi Wenyi, Zhang Chengdong, Pan Ximing, Samir Memisevic, Cui Lin, Wang Qiuming, Ole Selnaes, Yin Hongbo, Paulinho, Liao Wei, Marcao

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger vs Hebei FC Prediction

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger are currently 6th in their Chinese Super League group, and are yet to win a game. It is early days though, and manager Yu Genwei will be keen to ensure that a poor start does not define their season.

Hebei FC, on the other hand, are 4th in their group. The Brazilian pair of Paulinho and Marcao will be crucial as their season progresses, while the acquisition of Norwegian midfielder Ole Selnaes on loan from Shenzhen FC could prove to be key.

After Shenzhen FC signed 3 foreign players, Hebei FC announced the signing of Ole Selnaes, the Norwegian midfielder offloaded by Shenzhen. As Mubarak Wakaso moved from Jiangsu to Shenzhen, Ole Selnaes, who joined Shenzhen in 2019, fallen out of favor in Jordi Cruyff's team. pic.twitter.com/Af5viDEm2z — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 13, 2021

Hebei FC might just edge past Tianjin Jinmen Tiger.

Prediction: Tianjin Jinmen Tiger 0-1 Hebei FC

