Tianjin Jinmen Tiger vs Dalian Pro prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger host Dalian Pro at Jiangyin Stadium in a bottom-of-the-table clash in the Chinese Super League on Tuesday.

The hosts head into the game on a three-game losing streak, while the visitors have picked up just one point from their last four games.

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger failed to end their woes on Saturday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Hebei.

Zhang Wei’s opener was canceled out by Magno Cruz, who expertly converted his 20th-minute penalty. However, Hongbo Yin scored his third goal of the season in the 40th minute to restore Hebei’s lead.

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger have now lost their last three games on the bounce and have managed just five points from their nine outings this season.

They are currently second-bottom in the Chinese Super League table, just one point above Dalian Pro, who are rooted to the bottom of the table.

Similarly, Dalian Pro fell to a 1-0 defeat against Beijing Guoan last time out. In a one-sided affair at the Beijing Workers' Stadium, Cédric Bakambu’s 70th-minute penalty was all that separated the two sides.

Dalian Pro have managed just one win all season, losing seven and picking up one draw.

Jose Gonzalez’s men now face the risk of falling into the second division for the first time since gaining promotion back in 2018.

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger vs Dalian Pro Head-To-Head

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger head into the game as the superior side in this fixture, claiming eight wins from their 13 encounters.

Dalian Pro have picked up three wins, while two games have ended in draws.

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Form Guide: W-D-L-L-L

Dalian Pro Form Guide: L-L-D-L-L

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger vs Dalian Pro Team News

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger

Barring any late fitness issues, Tianjin Jinmen Tiger head into the game with a full-strength squad. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Dalian Pro

While there are no known injuries in the Dalian Pro camp, Brazilian defender Jailson Siqueira and Swedish forward Sam Larsson remain unavailable.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jailson Siqueira, Sam Larsson

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger vs Dalian Pro Predicted XI

Tianjin Tiger Predicted XI (5-4-1): Teng Shangkun; Qian Yumiao, Tamas Kadar, Li Songyi, Jiarun Gao, Zhou Tong; Jules Iloki, Chen Kerul, Zhao Yingjie, Su Yuanjie, Xie Weijun

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (3-4-3): Chong Zhang; Pengfei Shan, Jiahui Huang, Wang Yaopeng; Shuai Li, Wei Wu, Ming'an Cui, Yupeng He; Qinaglong Tao, Jianbo Zhao, Long Zheng

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger vs Dalian Pro Prediction

This game pits the two bottom sides in the Chinese Super League against each other. Tianjin Jinmen Tiger and Dalian Pro have struggled for form this season and face serious risk of relegation.

We predict the spoils will be shared as they head into the game in similar form.

Prediction: Tianjin Jinmen Tiger 1-1 Dalian Pro

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Peter P