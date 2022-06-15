Tianjin JMT vs Rongcheng prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Tianjin JMT will take on Rongcheng at the Tianjin Olympic Sports Center Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Thursday.

Tianjin, the eighth most valuable football club in China, according to Forbes, recruited a couple of good players during the offseason. Their ambition is to finish in the top five this campaign, according to coach Yu Genwei.

However, The Tigers are yet to get their campaign off the ground after three matchdays. A draw and two losses have made up their fortunes so far. Tianjin lost their first home game of the season. They will look to avoid another setback in front of the home fans while facing Rongcheng.

Rongcheng are one of the promoted teams from League One. It is their first season in the Chinese top flight. They are yet to taste a win after three matches played. The game against Tianjin will be their third away fixture so far in the campaign. The two previous matches ended in a defeat and a draw.

Rongcheng will hope to claim their first win of the season on Thursday in Tianjin. It appears to be a challenging task though, as they will be facing an opponent whose back is also against the wall.

Both teams have one point each and are placed 13th and 14th in the standings. They seem to match each other in terms of strength, but the upcoming clash will tell them apart.

Tianjin JMT vs Rongcheng Head-to-Head

Both teams are meeting for the first time. They have a common objective of climbing up the table and avoiding a drop into the red zone.

Tianjin JMT form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Rongcheng form guide (all competitions): D-L- L-W-L

Tianjin JMT vs Rongcheng Team News

Tianjin JMT

Eder Lima has mostly been used as a substitute this season but he keeps making the difference each time he comes in. He grabbed a consolation goal for Tianjin against Shenzhen FC last week and was impressive in the previous games. Coach Genwei will be counting on him once again.

Farley Rosa is itching to open his goal account while Dejan Radonjic wants to improve on his lone-goal tally.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Rongcheng

Abduhamit Abdugheni is facing suspension after he was shown a red card in the game against Beijing Guoan.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Abduhamit Abdugheni.

Unavailable: None.

Tianjin JMT vs Rongcheng Predicted Xls

Tianjin JMT (4-3-3): Jiamin Xu (GK), Wang Jianan, Song Yue, David Andujar Jimenez, Su Yuanjie, Taoyu Piao, Zhao Yingjie, Zhou Tong, Yan Shi, Xie Weijun, Farley Rosa

Rongcheng (4-5-2): Xiaofeng Geng (GK), Jing Hu, Ruibao Hu, Tao Liu, Rui Gan, Romulo, Feng Zhuoyi, Guichao Wu, Hetao Hu, Felipe Silva, Kim Min-woo

Tianjin JMT vs Rongcheng Prediction

Tianjin have been defeated once at home this season but Rongcheng are likely not the team to hand the Tigers another home setback. If that happens, it would be a shock. The home side are yet to show enough fighting spirit to match their ambitions for the season.

However, Tianjin are expected to win due to home advantage and some of the individual skills they have displayed so far.

Prediction: Tianjin JMT 1-0 Rongcheng

