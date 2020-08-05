Beijing Guoan will travel to the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium to take on Tianjin Teda for their third league game of the Chinese Super League 2020 season.

The Chinese capital side have won each of their first two Group B matches this term, notching wins courtesy of their defensive rigidity and discipline. They have only managed to score thrice, but conceded just one goal.

The same cannot be said for Tianjin, who collected their first point of the season in their 2-2 draw versus Chongqing Lifan. Not to mention, they have lost all of their previous four encounters against Beijing, conceding at least two goals in each of the last three matches over the same opposition.

Guoan will be riding high on confidence due to their stellar away form as well, as they have won their previous four games on the road.

A win tomorrow could take Beijing Guoan to the top of the table, at least until Shanghai East Asia play their match a couple of hours later.

On that note, we bring all you need to know ahead of Tianjin Teda vs Beijing Guoan.

Also read: Manchester United vs LASK prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2019-20

Tianjin Teda vs Beijing Guoan: Head-to-head

Advertisement

Tianjin Teda wins: 4

Beijing Guoan wins: 10

Draws: 8

Tianjin Teda vs Beijing Guoan: Form Guide

Last five matches (in all competitions including friendlies)

Tianjin Teda: D-L-L-W-L

Beijing Guoan: W-W-W-W-W

Tianjin Teda vs Beijing Guoan: Team News

Johnatahan Aparecido de Silva remains sidelined for Tianjin

Tianjin Teda

Johnatahan Aparecido de Silva is one name missing for Tianjin Tida, while Frank Acheampong's recent injury setback implies he is another major doubt for the game.

Felix Bastians came off the bench in Tianjin's previous game, and he could be in the starting XI tomorrow.

Injuries: Johnatahan Aparecido de Silva

Doubtful: Frank Acheampong

Suspensions: None

Renato Augusto could be a handy option from the bench

Beijing Guoan

All of Beijing's foreign stars are in contention, although the likes of Renato Augusto and Fernando may not slot into the starting line-up straightaway. The former is a lethal option off the bench.

Elsewhere, Yang Fan is set to miss out against his former side.

Injuries: Yang Fan

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Tianjin Teda vs Beijing Guoan: Probable XI

Tianjin Teda predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Du Jia; Zhao Honglue, Lei Tenglong, Liu Yang, Bai Yuefeng; Zheng Kaimu, Guo Hao; Liu Ruofan, Zhao Yingjie, Rong Hao; Xiao Zhi

Beijing Guoan predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guo Quanbo; Wang Gang, Kim Min-Jae, Yu Dabao, Li Lei; Chi Zhongguo, Nico Yennaris, Zhang Xizhe; Jonathan Viera; Cedric Bakambu, Alan

Tianjin Teda vs Beijing Guoan: Match Prediction

Beijing could prove to be too strong for Tianjin's, owing to their sturdy defensive organisation.

One cannot expect Tianjin to hold back, which will in turn open gaps for the visitors to exploit. It should be three wins on the bounce for Beijing Guoan.

Predicted score: Tianjin Teda 1-3 Beijing Guoan