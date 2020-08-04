Manchester United host LASK in the 2nd leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie with a place in the quarter-final all but confirmed.

The Red Devils put on a five-star display against the same opposition last time out, implying that this fixture is poised to be an experimental, routine game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

While Manchester United rounded off their Premier League season with an impressive third-place finish, LASK have struggled to notch wins since the restart. In fact, they have lost four matches on the bounce, which in turn led to the dismissal of Valerien Ismael.

Their misery on the pitch reduces any chances of them coming away with a win or draw at Old Trafford, and so does Manchester United's record in the competition.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 13 UEFA Europa League home games, and have won each of their four this season whilst scoring 13 and conceding none.

Without further ado, let's take a look at all you need to know ahead of Manchester United's Round of 16 second leg against LASK.

🗣 Ole: "The team's developed all throughout the season, but the next step for us is winning a trophy, after getting to two semi-finals."#MUFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/e2pTgTv8Au — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 4, 2020

Manchester United v LASK: Head-to-head

Manchester United wins: 1

LASK wins: 0

Draws: 0

Manchester United v LASK: Form Guide

Last five matches (in all competitions)

Manchester United: W-D-L-W-D

LASK: L-L-L-L-W

Manchester United v LASK: Team News

Luke Shaw is set to continue his spell on the sidelines for Manchester United

Manchester United

It's been 10 days since Manchester United's last league game, meaning the entirety of the squad should be fresh ahead of this fixture.

Solskjaer is expected to line up with a host of teenagers and fringe players, but he will be without Luke Shaw. The left-back, who sustained an ankle injury earlier in the season, is set to miss out for another month at least.

Axel Tuanzebe is also ruled out, while Phil Jones remains a doubt. The likes of Daniel James, Andreas Pereira and Juan Mata could all start.

Injuries: Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe

Doubtful: Phil Jones

Suspensions: None

Dominik Thalhammer will begin life as LASK coach with a match-up against Manchester United

LASK

LASK have no fresh injury concerns, and they could field a similar XI that was brushed aside 3-0 by Red Bull Salzburg a month ago.

They are without the services of Thomas Goiginger and Marvin Potzmann, who are both sidelined due to knee injuries.

They'll have to defend in numbers and stick to their positions if they are to salvage a respectful result against the Red Devils.

We are glad to announce the arrival of Dominik Thalhammer as our new joint Head Coach & Sporting Director. The former Austrian women’s team coach already has experience at the club, having worked as assistant under Karl Daxbacher in 2007/08. #togetherwearelask ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xBGYKTwjnd — LASK English🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@LASK_eng) July 11, 2020

Injuries: Thomas Goiginger, Marvin Potzmann

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Manchester United v LASK: Probable XI

Diogo Dalot should start at right-back for Manchester United

Manchester United predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Romero; Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly, Teden Mengi, Brandon Williams; Andreas Pereira, Fred, Jesse Lingard; Daniel James, Odoin Ighalo, Tahith Chong

Klauss is most likely to spearhead the LASK attack

LASK predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alexander Schlager; Philipp Wiesinger, Gernot Trauner, Andres Andrade; Reinhold Ranftl, James Holland, Peter Michorl, Rene Renner; Samuel Tetteh, Dominik Frieser; Klauss

Manchester United v LASK: Match Prediction

It should be smooth sailing for Manchester United as they will find gaps, expose the LASK back line and make full use of their mobility down the middle.

Another clean sheet, along with a lot of goals, could be expected.

Predicted score: Manchester United 4-0 LASK

