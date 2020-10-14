Tianjin TEDA vs Shenzhen prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

Tianjin TEDA are set to play Shenzhen at the Jinzhou Stadium on Friday in their next Chinese Super League fixture.

Tianjin TEDA come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Wuhan Zall at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre two weeks ago. A drab encounter saw Wuhan Zall take only one shot on target, while Tianjin TEDA did not manage a single shot on goal.

Shenzhen, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to a ten-man Jiangsu Suning side two weeks ago at the Dalian Sports Centre Stadium. A penalty in the first half from Brazilian midfielder Alex Teixeira secured the win for Jiangsu Suning, who had defender Yang Boyu sent off in the second half.

Tianjin TEDA vs Shenzhen Head-to-Head

In eight previous encounters between the two sides, Tianjin TEDA hold the clear advantage. They have won six games and drawn two.

Frank Acheampong has become the first Ghanaian captain in the Chinese top-flight league after being confirmed as the new skipper of Tianjin Teda.

The two clubs last met each other last year, with Tianjin TEDA beating a 10-man Shenzhen 3-0. A brace from Brazilian striker Johnathan and a goal from Germany international Sandro Wagner secured the victory for Tianjin TEDA. Shenzhen had defender Yeljan Shinar sent off in the second half.

Tianjin TEDA form guide in the Chinese Super League: D-W-L-L-D

Shenzhen form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-L-L-W-L

Tianjin TEDA vs Shenzhen Team News

Tianjin TEDA have no known injury issues, and manager Wang Baoshan is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shenzhen are also not concerned by any injury worries. Manager Jordi Cruyff looks likely to have every player in his squad fit and available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tianjin TEDA vs Shenzhen Predicted XI

Tianjin TEDA Predicted XI (4-4-2): Teng Shangkun, Qian Yumiao, Song Yue, Felix Bastians, Su Yuanjie, Piao Taoyu, Guo Hao, Zheng Kaimu, Hui Jiakang, Che Shiwei, Frank Acheampong

Shenzhen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guo Wei, Ge Zhen, Morteza Pouraliganji, Song Ju-hun, Jiang Zhipeng, Ole Selnaes, Li Yuanyi, Dai Wai Tsun, Zhang Yuan, Harold Preciado, Gao Lin

Tianjin TEDA vs Shenzhen Prediction

Both teams have been in poor form coming into this game. Tianjin TEDA will rely on attackers including Ghana international Frank Acheampong and Hui Jiakang to provide the goals for their side.

Tianjin Teda announced the signing of Tiquinho Soares. The Brazilian striker scored 10 goals in Primeira Liga last season. Tianjin Teda gained only 2 points in 14 regular season matches. They now have Tiquinho Soares, Sandro Lima, Frank Acheampong & Johnathan in the attacking line.

Shenzhen, on the other hand, will look at the likes of Colombian forward Harold Preciado to lead the line, while Zhang Yuan and Gao Lin could prove to be crucial as well.

A close encounter is expected, with Tianjin TEDA likely to edge past Shenzhen.

Prediction: Tianjin TEDA 1-0 Shenzhen

