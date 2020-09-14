Tianjin TEDA vs Shijiazhuang Ever Bright prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Tianjin TEDA are set to face Shijiazhuang Ever Bright at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre on Wednesday in the latest round of Chinese Super League (CSL) action.

Tianjin TEDA come into this game after a 2-0 loss to Beijing Guoan on Thursday. Goals from Zhang Yuning and Renato Augusto secured a comfortable win for Bruno Genesio's side, with Tianjin TEDA mustering only one shot on target.

Beijing Guoan beat Tianjin Teda 2:0. After Zhang Yuning's 1st goal, Renato Augusto scored a spectacular goal outside the box. It's the 1st goal of the Brazilian midfielder this season. Tianjin Teda get only 1 point in the first 10 games. The worst season start in CSL history. pic.twitter.com/skAa26utsZ — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 10, 2020

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright, on the other hand, beat Wuhan Zall 1-0 on Friday at the Suzhou City Stadium. Brazilian forward Matheus scored the only goal of the game to seal the deal for Afshin Ghotbi's men.

Tianjin TEDA vs Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Head-to-Head

In five previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Shijiazhuang Ever Bright have won two games, lost one and drawn two.

Their most recent match was a 3-0 win for Shijiazhuang Ever Bright. Goals from Zhong Jiyu, Zang Yifeng and Muriqui ensured that their side emerged victorious. Zhao Honglue's sending off in the second half did not help matters for Tianjin TEDA.

Tianjin TEDA form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-L-L-L-L

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-D-W-W-W

Tianjin TEDA vs Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Team News

Tianjin TEDA have no injury problems, and manager Wang Bao Shan is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Shijiazhuang Ever Bright will be without the services of midfielder Zang Yifeng, who is out with an injury. Other than that, there are no known injury worries for manager Afshin Ghotbi.

Injured: Zang Yifeng

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tianjin TEDA vs Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Predicted XI

Tianjin TEDA Predicted XI (3-4-3): Teng Shangkun, Qiu Tianyi, Liu Yang, Felix Bastians, Qian Yumiao, Guo Hao, Song Yue, Zhao Honglue, Liu Ruofan, Sandro Lima, Frank Acheampong

Tianjin Teda officially announced the signing of Odil Ahmedov from Shanghai SIPG today. The Uzbekistan captain is signed by Tianjin Teda for the upcoming relegation battle. They got only 1 point in the first 10 games of the season as the worst season start in CSL history. pic.twitter.com/SXwPweP2Vi — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 11, 2020

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Predicted XI (4-5-1): Shao Puliang, Liao Chengjian, Cao Xuan, Stoppila Sunzu, Zheng Zhiyun, Matheus, Piao Shihao, Romulo, Wang Zihao, Zhong Jiyu, Oscar Maritu

Tianjin TEDA vs Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Prediction

Tianjin TEDA have lost nine of their 10 league games, drawing the other one. They are at the bottom of the league table, and morale is not high. They need to be at their very best against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright in order to get a positive result, but that looks unlikely.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright, on the other hand, have won three of their last five games. Brazilian forwards Matheus and Muriqui will be a threat, as will be midfielder Wang Zihao.

Prediction: Tianjin TEDA 0-2 Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

