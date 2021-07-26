Tianjin Tigers vs Changchun Yatai prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Tianjin Tigers will trade tackles with Changchun Yatai in a matchday nine fixture in the Chinese Super League on Wednesday.

Tigers come into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Shanghai Shenhua. Adrian Mierzejewski, Kim Shin-Wook and Cao Yunding all got on the scoresheet for Shenhua in their victory.

Changchun Yatai picked up a morale-boosting 2-0 victory over Beijing Guoan. Tan Long and Sun Jie scored in each half to inspire their side to victory.

That victory helped Yatai climb up to third in Group B, having garnered 12 points from seven games. Tianjin Tigers are further below in sixth place with five points from seven games.

Tianjin Tigers vs Changchun Yatai Head-to-Head

Changchun Yatai have 10 wins from their last 27 games against Tianjin Jinmen Tigers. Tigers have six victories to their name, while 11 previous matches between the sides have ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in April when they could not be separated in a goalless draw on matchday two of the current campaign.

Tianjin Tigers have just one win from their seven league games so far. Changchun Yatai have lost just once this term, winning three and drawing three.

Tianjin Tigers form guide: L-D-W-L-L

Changchun Yatai form guide: W-L-W-D-D

Tianjin Tigers vs Changchun Yatai Team News

Tianjin Tigers

There are no known injury worries for Tianjin Tigers. However, Hungarian defender Tamas Kadar will be suspended due to the second-half red card he received against Shanghai Shenhua.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Tamas Kadar

Changchun Yatai

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Changchun Yatai.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Tianjin Tigers vs Changchun Yatai Predicted XI

Tianjin Tigers Predicted XI (5-4-1): Teng Shangkun (GK); Qian Yumiao, Jin Yangyang, Li Songyi, Jiarun Gao, Zhou Tong; Jules Iloki, Chen Kerul, Zhao Yingjie, Su Yuanjie, Xie Weijun

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (5-4-1): Xiaotian Shi (GK); Zhiyu Yan, Yu Zhang, Jores Okore, Jie Sun, Qi Cui; Erik, Yufeng Zhang, Guangwen Li, Long Tan; Changcheng Cheng

Tianjin Tigers vs Changchun Yatai Prediction

Tianjin Tigers have been out of sorts this term and might not have the wherewithal to cause Changchun Yatai trouble.

They have also struggled to create chances in front of goal and we are predicting a comfortable victory for Changchuan Yatai in a compact game.

Prediction: Tianjin Tigers 0-2 Changchun Yatai

