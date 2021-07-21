Tianjin Tigers vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Tianjin Tigers and Shanghai Shenhua will trade tackles in a Chinese Super League fixture on Thursday.

The 'hosts' come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Beijing Guoan on Monday.

Shanghai Shenhua edged a five-goal thriller against Dalian Pro last week. A thrilling second half saw all five goals scored after the break, with Mingjian Zhao scoring in injury time to give Shenhua a 3-2 victory.

That victory helped 'the flower of Shanghai' maintain their second position in Group B of the CSL. Tianjin Tigers are in sixth place, having garnered five points from six matches played to date.

Tianjin Tigers vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head

Shanghai Shenhua have 13 wins from their 33 matches against Tianjin Tigers. The two sides played out a draw on 13 occasions, while Tigers have seven wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in a league fixture played in September 2019 when Tigers secured a shock 3-0 victory away from home.

Shenhua have three wins from their six league games so far. Tianjin Tigers have lost three league matches this term.

Tianjin Tigers form guide: D-W-L-L-D

Shanghai Shenhua form guide: W-L-D-D-W

Tianjin Tigers vs Shanghai Shenhua Team News

Tianjin Tigers

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Tianjin Tigers.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shanghai Shenhua

Xinli Peng (fibula) and Chen Zheng (broken ribs) have both been sidelined for Shanghai Shenhua. There are no suspension worries for Choi Kang-hee's side.

Injuries: Xinli Peng, Chen Zheng

Suspension: None

Tianjin Tigers vs Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI

Tianjin Tigers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sen Hou (GK); Lei Li, Yang Yu, Dabao Yu, Pengxiang Jin; Zhengyu He, Lucas, Zhongguo Chi; Xizhe Zhang, Yuning Zhang, Ziming Wang

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Shuai Li (GK); Jiabao Wen, Chenjie Zhu, Matej Jonjic, Mingjian Zhao; Yunding Cao, Xi Wu, Adrian Mierzejewski, Hanchao Yu; Giovanni Moreno, Jinhao Bi

Tianjin Tigers vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

Shanghai Shenhua are favorites for this game and will be eager to keep pace with city rivals Shanghai Port at the summit of the standings. Choi Kang-Hee's side like to play on the front foot but the drawback to this is that their highline is usually exploited by opposition attackers.

However, a goal-shy Tianjin Tigers might not take advantage. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Shanghai Shenhua.

Prediction: Tianjin Tigers 0-3 Shanghai Shenhua

Edited by Peter P