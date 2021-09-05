Ticket prices for Cristiano Ronaldo’s second Manchester United debut revealed 

The ticket prices of Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United debut are at an all-time high, with some tickets being sold for an astronomical price of around £2500, according to Sport Bible.

Cristiano Ronaldo has rejoined Manchester United from Juventus and is expected to make his second debut against Newcastle United in front of a packed Old Trafford. However, fans will need to fork out a lot of money if they want to witness history with their own eyes.

According to the aforementioned source, the official Manchester United ticket allocation has been sold out. However, various third-party ticketing websites are taking advantage of the situation by charging astronomical prices of a single ticket.

Seats in the lower tier were priced at £2514 on American ticket website StubHub. While those tickets are all sold out, Live Football Tickets is still showing 190 available tickets at the time of writing.

The cheapest tickets are currently priced at £265 while the most expensive are £800 for a seat in the Sir Bobby Charlton stand.

Despite the inflation, Manchester United are urging fans not to buy tickets from unreliable sources. A spokesman from the club said:

“We strongly discourage fans from purchasing tickets from unauthorised sources. These tickets are often invalid, leaving fans out of pocket, disappointed and unable to see the game.”

It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United debut will not be shown on either BT Sport or Sky Sports due to the 3PM blackout rule in the UK.

Manchester United are earning a fortune through Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt sale

Fans are clearly hyped up by Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Manchester United, and are forking out big money to buy themselves a Manchester United shirt with Ronaldo and 7 printed at the back.

According to LovetheSales.com (via Sport Bible), Manchester United have so far sold £32.5 million worth of shirts in just 12 hours with Cristiano Ronaldo's name and the iconic number 7 which is a Premier League record.

There were long queues outside Manchester United's official club shops with fans eagerly waiting to get their hands on Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Manchester United seems to have galvanized the whole club. The Red Devils are now considered to be one of the favorites to win their first Premier League title since 2013.

Apart from Ronaldo, Manchester United have also brought in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, making their squad one of the most valuable in the Premier League.

