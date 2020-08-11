Tigres UANL vs Club Puebla prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

The Apertura tournament of the Liga MX season returns for its fourth round of fixtures as fifth-placed Tigres UANL hosts an in-form Puebla side at the Estadio Universitario tomorrow. The two Mexican heavyweights endured underwhelming campaigns last year and will want to make amends this season.

Puebla is currently hitting well above its weight and is currently in second place in the Liga MX table. The away side has two wins from three games so far and is currently unbeaten in the 2020/21 Liga MX season.

Los Tigres returned started the Liga MX season with a resounding 3-0 victory but morale in the home camp has been considerably damped by two disappointing draws in consecutive games. The home side can create pressure in the final third and will hope to return to winning ways against Puebla.

⚽️ Con futbol y mucha intensidad cerramos preparación de cara a enfrentar este martes al Puebla. 🔥#EstoEsTigres 🐯 pic.twitter.com/T7t1JWPrOJ — Club Tigres Oficial (en Casa 🏠😷) (@TigresOficial) August 10, 2020

Tigres UANL vs Club Puebla Head-to-Head

Los Tigres have a marginal historical advantage over Puebla in head-to-head battles and have won 11 of the 27 games played between the two sides. Puebla has won 9 matches and as many as 7 games have ended in stalemates.

The corresponding Liga MX Apertura between Tigres UANL and Puebla ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Puebla in September last year. The two sides clashed in a Liga MX Clausura fixture earlier this year and played out a 0-0 draw.

Tigres UANL form guide in the Liga MX: D-D-W

Club Puebla form guide in the Liga MX: W-D-W

Tigres UANL vs Club Puebla Team News

Los Tigres need to start winning games

Tigres UANL

Los Tigres have a fully fit squad and are likely to revert to the team that thrashed Club Necaxa on the opening day of the Liga MX season. The home side has a slight edge going into this fixture and will want its experienced strikers to get on to the scoresheet.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Puebla will look to trouble the Los Tigres defence

Club Puebla

Puebla will be unable to avail the services of star winger Christian Tabo after the Uruguayan forward received a straight red card against Cruz Azul last week. Bernardo Cuesta is likely to start in his place against Los Tigres.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Christian Tabo

Tigres UANL vs Club Puebla Predicted XI

Tigres UANL Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nahuel Guzman; Jesus Duenas, Francisco Meza, Hugo Ayala, Luis Rodriguez; Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Julian Quinones; Andre-Pierre Gignac, Eduardo Vargas

16 - El gol de @ClubPueblaMX 🎽 ante Chivas es hasta ahora el de más pases previos (16) en el #GUARD1ANES2020 🇲🇽.



En la jugada participaron 9 de los 11 jugadores de La Franja (gol de @santorme). Construcción. pic.twitter.com/CrBmvMXnzl — OptaJorge (@OptaJorge) August 10, 2020

Club Puebla Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nicolas Vikonis; Salvador Chavez, Daniel Arreola, Nestor Vidrio, Maximiliano Perg; Omar Fernandez, Javier Salas, Pablo Gonzalez, George Corral; Santiago Ormeno, Bernardo Cuesta

Tigres UANL vs Club Puebla Prediction

Los Tigres are favourites going into this fixture but will have to overcome a strong and formidable Puebla defence. The home side is equipped with potent attacking options and the likes of Andre-Pierre Gignac and Eduardo Vargas should be able to get on to the scoresheet.

Puebla scored an excellent team goal against a strong Guadalajara side last week and the game is unlikely to be a one-sided encounter. Both sides like to keep possession of the ball and an intense tactical battle is set to take place on the pitch.

Prediction: Tigres UANL 2-2 Club Puebla

