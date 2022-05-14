Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021-22

At their home ground of Estadio Universitario, San Nicolas de los Garza, Tigres UANL will take on Cruz Azul in the quarterfinals of the Clausura Liga MX on Sunday.

Tigres UANL snatched a crucial first-leg 1-0 away win in Mexico City when the two sides met on Thursday. UANL and Atlas are the only teams to have achieved success on the road so far at this stage.

Los Tigres have had a bright campaign this season. They sit second in the Clausura standings with 33 points and finished fourth in the Apertura. They will look to seal home-and-away supremacy over the visitors on Sunday.

Cruz Azul made it to the quarterfinals through the reclassification tournament after overcoming Necaxa on a 3-1 aggregate. In Clausura, they finished eighth with 25 points. Losing at home to UANL in the quarterfinals first leg was a big blow to La Maquina. However, they are capable of providing a response in San Nicolas, where they have claimed three wins and three draws since 2018.

Tigres UANL have been quite successful at home of late, winning four of their last five home matches.

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head

In their last five head-to-head clashes, Tigres UANL claimed two wins and two draws, with one win in favor of Cruz Azul. Neither team have been outstanding lately. UANL have managed two wins in their last five games, losing twice and being held once. Cruz Azul won one game, lost two and drew two others.

Tigres UANL form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-W.

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-W.

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul Team News

Tigres UANL

Nicolas Lopez faces a suspension after receiving a straight red card in the first leg. Florian Thauvin suffered a muscle injury while Diego Reyes is recovering from a tendon injury.

Injury: Florian Thauvin and Diego Reyes.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Nicolas Lopez.

Unavailable: None.

Cruz Azul

Carlos Rodriguez had a knock and will be unavailable for this game.

Injury: Carlos Rodriguez.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul Predicted Xls

Tigres UANL (4-2-1-3): Nahuel Guzman (GK), Jesus Duenas, Hugo Ayala, Jesus Angulo, Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Juan Vigon, Luis Quinones, Andre Pierre Gignac, Luis Enrique Quinones

Cruz Azul (4-4-2): Sebastian Jurado (GK), Juan Escobar, Julio Cesar Dominguez, Luis Abram, Adrian Aldrete, Uriel Antuna, Erik Lira, Rafael Baca, Jose Rivero, Christian Tabo, Ivan Morales

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul Prediction

UANL will not attempt to protect their one-goal lead from the first leg. They will look to overwhelm the visitors and seal their ticket to the semifinals. Cruz Azul are aware they are not billed as favorites. They will endeavor to thwart UANL’s plans, drawing inspiration from their previous exploits at the venue.

Tigres UANL are 90 minutes away from the next stage of the competition. The upcoming game will showcase how prepared and determined they are to continue their journey, and we expect Tigres to secure the win.

Prediction: Tigres UANL 2-0 Cruz Azul

