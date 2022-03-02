Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022

Tigres UANL entertain Cruz Azul at Estadio Universitario in their Liga MX Clausura fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts are just one point off the top of the standings as they find themselves in third place in the table, having secured five wins in a row. The French duo of André-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin combined to secure a 3-2 win over Juarez in their previous outing.

Cruz Azul suffered just their second loss of the campaign against Santos Laguna on Sunday. Diego Medina scored an injury-time winner as the game ended in a 2-1 loss for the capital club.

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 60 times across all competitions since 1997. The visiting side lead 24-20 in wins while 16 games have ended in draws. Cruz Azul secured a 2-0 win in this fixture last season but the game ended all square when the two sides met in the Apertura phase fixture in October at Estadio Azteca.

Tigres UANL form guide (Liga MX): W-W-W-W-W

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul Team News

Tigres UANL

Luis Enrique Quiñónes is available for selection after a swift recovery from a knee injury. However, he is not yet fully-fit and his involvement here remains doubtful.

Nicolás López "Diente" struggled in the previous game against Juarez and, as per the latest reports, he will be dropped to the bench for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Luis Enrique Quiñónes, Nicolás López

Suspended: None

Cruz Azul

La Máquina have no reported injuries for the game and Juan Reynoso will have a complete squad at his disposal as Juan Escobar returns from a one-game suspension.

CRUZ AZUL @CruzAzul A darle vuelta a la página y seguir trabajando como equipo. A darle vuelta a la página y seguir trabajando como equipo. 💙 https://t.co/LoWPcN6XIX

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul Predicted

Tigres UANL Predicted XI (5-4-1): Nahuel Guzmán (GK); Igor Lichnovsky, Diego Reyes, Guido Pizarro, Jesús Angulo, Javier Aquino; Juan Pablo Vigón, Rafael Carioca, Florian Thauvin, Sebastián Córdova; André-Pierre Gignac

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-3-3): José de Jesús Corona (GK); Adrián Aldrete, Pablo Aguilar, Julio César Domínguez, Juan Escobar; Érik Lira, Rafael Baca, Santiago Giménez; Uriel Antuna, Ignacio Rivero, Bryan Angulo

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Los Auriazules are on a great run of form at the moment, recording five wins in a row. Fourteen of their 15 goals this campaign have come in their last five games and they are not expected to suffer a loss here.

The visiting side have two losses in their last three outings but both of those losses have come in their home games. Taking everything into consideration, a narrow win for the hosts seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Tigres UANL 2-1 Cruz Azul

