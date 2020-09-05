Tigres UANL vs Guadalajara prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Tigres UANL are set to host Guadalajara tomorrow at the Estadio Universitario in their next Liga MX fixture.

Tigres UANL come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Mazatlan on Saturday at the Estadio de Mazatlan. France international Andre-Pierre Gignac scored the goal for Tigres UANL, while Miguel Sansores scored a late equaliser for Mazatlan.

Guadalajara, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Pachuca on Sunday at the Estadio Akron. In a drab draw, there were only two shots on target the entire game, both coming from Guadalajara players.

Tigres UANL vs Guadalajara Head-to-Head

In 36 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Tigres UANL have won 10 games, lost 12 and drawn 14.

🔥🔥 Futbol y goles en la cancha del Universitario. 🔥🔥#EstoEsTigres 🐯 pic.twitter.com/PfB4dOQnqm — Club Tigres Oficial (en Casa 🏠😷) (@TigresOficial) September 4, 2020

Their most recent match ended in 3-0 victory for Tigres UANL. An Andre-Pierre Gignac brace and an Enner Valencia goal sealed the deal for their side.

Tigres UANL form guide in the Liga MX: D-W-L-D-D

Guadalajara form guide in the Liga MX: L-W-W-L-D

Tigres UANL vs Guadalajara Team News

Tigres UANL manager Ricardo Ferretti will be unable to call upon the services of defender Jorge Torres Nilo, with the Mexico international not well.

Injured: Jorge Torres Nilo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Guadalajara will be without forward Oribe Peralta, who is ill. Other than that, there are no known injury issues and manager Victor Manuel Vucetich is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Oribe Peralta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tigres UANL vs Guadalajara Predicted XI

Tigres UANL Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Miguel Ortega, Jesus Duenas, Hugo Ayala, Francisco Meza, Carlos Salcedo, Rafael Carioca, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino, Luis Quinones, Andre-Pierre Gignac, Eduardo Vargas

Guadalajara Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jose Antonio Rodriguez, Jesus Sanchez, Hiram Mier, Gilberto Sepulveda, Miguel Angel Ponce, Isaac Brizuela, Fernando Beltran, Jesus Molina, Jesus Angulo, Alexis Vega, Jose Juan Macias

Tigres UANL vs Guadalajara Prediction

Tigres UANL are currently two points and three places ahead of Guadalajara. In former Marseille striker Andre-Pierre Gignac and Chile international Eduardo Vargas, they have a potent attacking partnership which will have to be at its best.

Guadalajara, on the other hand, will rely on the likes of young Mexico international striker Jose Juan Macias as well as Alexis Vega to provide the firepower in attack.

Prediction: Tigres UANL 2-1 Guadalajara