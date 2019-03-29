Tim Cahill retires - How Twitter paid tribute to the Socceroos legend

Aravind Suchindran

Tim Cahill is Australia's all-time top-scorer

Former Australia striker Tim Cahill officially announced his retirement on Friday through a tweet, signalling the end of a stellar career for the 39-year-old, who is currently contracted with Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC.

Cahill has been out of action since suffering a ligament injury during Jamshedpur's ISL game against FC Goa on January 28. Cahill could not recover in time before Jamshedpur's first Super Cup game and was subsequently left out of the squad for the tournament.

Cahill's contract with Jamshedpur runs out at the end of May and there's anyway no more Indian club football after the Super Cup, prompting the Australian to call it time even before a farewell game.

Cahill hinted at calling it quits in an interview with an Australian outlet Optus Sport's Premier League Today.

"I’d love to keep playing, you know 39, had a great stint for six months in India (with the ISL). But I’m interested in TV, going to start my A-Licence and spend quality time with my family and chill out for a bit," Cahill said.

Cahill has played in four continents - North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. He's most remembered for his stint in Everton, where he scored 56 goals in 226 games. He started his career in England with Millwall, where he had struck 54 goals in 217 appearances from 118-2004.

Cahill had a second stint with Millwall last year but couldn't find the back of the net in 10 appearances.

In North America, Cahill played for New York Red Bulls in the MLS. In Asia, apart from Jamshedpur, he played for Chinese Super League clubs Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang Greentown, who have relegated to the second division. In Australia, Cahill played for Melbourne City.

He confirmed his retirement on Twitter on Thursday by posting:

"The most powerful thing is chasing your dreams,as a kid all I ever wanted to be was a footballer. It's been amazing to have played the game I love professionally for 23 years.I want to say thank you to everyone that was a part of this journey.Time to retire and more family time."

Soon after, Twitterati paid tribute to the Socceroos, starting with former Everton striker Wayne Rooney.

Congratulations on a brilliant career mate. Enjoy the family time 👏🏼🙂👍🏼 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) March 29, 2019

Congratulations on a brilliant career for club and country @Tim_Cahill Enjoy the well deserved family time. https://t.co/H41RXiG1Ic — Russell Sargeant (@RussSargeant) March 29, 2019

What a player @Tim_Cahill has been - one of a kind. Absolute powerhouse of a midfielder, great in the air, a scorer of great goals. Went full circle by returning to his roots at @MillwallFC last season. Could now go on to be a fine coach @pbsportswriter... — Matthew Nash (@mattnashmetro) March 29, 2019

Well @wrrfootball over 35s have a spot in our squad for the div 1 season starting April 6. Whaddaya say @Tim_Cahill ? Perfect timing. We’ll have a whip round for your rego. Training on Wednesday at Meadowbank Park, see you there... #perfecttiming — Texi Smith (@SmithTexi) March 29, 2019

Congratulations on your journey @Tim_Cahill. Your contribution to football in 🇦🇺 was/is immeasurable. Tim was a winner & confident in his ability, this enabled him to become arguably our greatest ever footballer. Thank you for the memories & enjoy retirement with your family mate — Mal Impiombato (@MalImpiombato) March 29, 2019

Congrats on an outstanding career @Tim_Cahill. Honoured to have spent some time with you in the national team! You’ve been an wonderful servant to our game and will go down as one of our greatest!! Enjoy the next chapter mate! https://t.co/T6x4Zys2FA — Danny Vukovic (@vuka20) March 28, 2019

Tim Cahill has announced that he will retire from football at the end of the month.



🦁 He scored the goal that sent #Millwall into the FA Cup Final in 2004. pic.twitter.com/45MardXJhk — tipclub (@tipclubapp) March 28, 2019

Sincere thank you & gratitude from all football fans down under for being such a great ambassador for your country & your sport @Tim_Cahill one of kind.

Will you be returning to Australia? https://t.co/U0rzNAYjZQ — Frank Pangallo MLC (@FrankPangallo) March 29, 2019

And thanks for memories like this one 🚀🥊😍pic.twitter.com/1T1qtntl6C — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 29, 2019

You've made an impeccable impact in the history of Football across the globe, and it still feels like a dream to even think that you've been a part of our club. 😇



Happy Retirement, @Tim_Cahill! ✌



So long, mate! 🤜🤛#JamKeKhelo https://t.co/RzkcgVXDB4 — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) March 29, 2019

Congratulations mate on an outstanding career and contribution to football in Australia and around the world. You made a huge impact. Enjoy the well earned rest 🥊 — Rob Cornthwaite (@robcornthwaite) March 29, 2019

LEGEND. Thanks @Tim_Cahill and congratulations on a wonderful career 👑🤙🏽 https://t.co/wJchozQA5O — Alanna Kennedy (@AlannaKennedy) March 28, 2019

